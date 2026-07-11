The Five-Star Weekend Wasn't A Female Rage Show, But Still Felt Like One

The Five-Star Weekend, which you can watch with a Peacock subscription, continues the streamer's tradition of having a fascinating collection of miniseries and original programming. It follows Hollis (Jennifer Garner) as she invites four of her closest friends away for a weekend to escape her grief. The series has plenty of heartfelt moments and twists.

The book-to-screen adaptation is enjoyable but not one of Peacock’s best TV shows. However, some of its strongest elements are its exploration of womanhood, grief, friendship, and the boundaries and restrictions people set for themselves.

The Five-Star Weekend is a lot more wholesome than many of the best female rage movies, but it still feels like one.

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Warning: The Five-Star Weekend spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Most Of The Characters Are Oppressed In Some Way By A System Or Traditions

Each of the main characters is dealing with a crisis. Hollis is managing her grief, while Brooke (D'Arcy Carden) is dealing with her husband’s scandal and discovering a new part of herself. Tatum (Chloë Sevigny) has a major health scare, Gigi (Gemma Chan) has a huge secret, and Dru-Anne (Regina Hall) has a major PR problem. They’re all trying to handle their issues in their own ways.

However, it’s not leading to the healthiest coping mechanisms. For example, Gigi is lying to everyone and setting herself up for heartbreak. Despite their destructive choices, a lot of their issues are tied to the men they associate with or to societal standards.

Brooke’s husband is especially oppressing her. Her rage and transformation come when she’s finally with a supportive group of women. Gigi and Hollis are both in love with a dead man who, in a way, betrayed them both. The gift he gives them is each other. However, the tragedy of it all is that he also tears them apart.