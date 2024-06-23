New Details Break In Justin Timberlake DWI Arrest, And It Sounds Like He Was 'Advised Not To Drive’ Even Earlier

This past week, news broke that Justin Timberlake had been arrested on a DWI charge while he was in New York’s Sag Harbor. He was ultimately detained by local authorities and then charged with a single count of driving while intoxicated. Since the incident occurred, additional information has come to light by way of authorities as well as sources. Now, more details have surfaced regarding what reportedly happened that night. And, if the insider is to be believed, Timberlake was “advised not to drive” before he was ultimately taken into custody.

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday, June 18 shortly after midnight as has been noted by Sag Harbor police. It’s also been said that prior to the incident, the star had dinner with friends, with Timberlake himself saying that he had a single martini. Up until this point, it seemed as though the 43-year-old Grammy winner, who was driving a 2025 BMW SUV at the time, had only been stopped once before being placed under arrest. However, a law enforcement source tells the New York Post that he was actually stopped twice. The first instance also allegedly involved Michael Arkinson – the same officer who ultimately took Timberlake in. Apparently, the 23-year-old cop had some advice for the singer as he made his way in his vehicle:

He was stopped and advised not to drive. The officer didn’t recognize him; he’s a young guy. And he still gave Justin a break, because he didn’t pose an immediate danger.

According to the insider, Officer Arkinson was under the impression that the “SexyBack” singer would heed his warning and “thought that was the end of it, that this guy would get a ride home.” That reportedly turned out not to be the case, as the young cop noticed the BMW again only “several minutes later” while patrolling the area. And, with that, the Trolls star was stopped again and later put in handcuffs. The source sharing this information provided some additional thoughts on the matter:

What a dumbass. I am thinking he could afford a driver. How’s that for entitlement?

Following his arrest, Justin Timberlake was reportedly held in jail overnight and was arraigned early in the morning. As noted in the report, he was later “released on his own recognizance.” Timberlake’s lawyer, Ed Burke, eventually provided some additional information as well via a statement. Burke specified that Timberlake was charged with a single count because “he refused the breath test.” The attorney also explained that his client received two “court citations” for “running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

In the aftermath of the arrest, other alleged details about the singer, who recently went viral for doing l-ring chin-ups , have also made the rounds. Insiders have made claims about Justin Timberlake’s drinking habits , saying that they’re “not a secret” and that “everyone knows.” They even go as far as to say that he has a “major alcohol problem” that he’s been “hiding and masking” for some time now.

Reports have also included supposed details about how the former NSYNC member’s wife, Jessica Biel, feels about the arrest . Biel – who dealt with the backlash her husband faced following the release of Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir in 2023 – is reportedly “disappointed” with the DWI charge. However, both she and Timberlake are reportedly glad that “no one was hurt.”

The “Can't Stop the Feeling!” performer has more recently been performing as part of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He most recently headlined a show in Chicago on June 21, during which he addressed his fans, thanking them for their support and acknowledging his mistakes, as noted by E! . As of this writing, the veteran singer is set to appear in court virtually on July 26. It’s currently unclear as to how that date might impact his touring schedule. All the while, time will tell if more details regarding his arrest are made known.