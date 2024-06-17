Justin Timberlake Did L-Sit Ring Chin-Ups With A Weighted Vest And A Medicine Ball, And It’s Exhausting And Impressive At The Same Time

Justin Timberlake has never been one to stray away from using his body in full motion, whether it’s in one of the *NSYNC member's best movies, his music videos or when he’s on tour. With Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour going until December, that means a lot of dancing to please concertgoers. The singer/actor has decided to get himself in shape for the tour by doing L-sit ring chin-ups with a weighted vest and a medicine ball. I may be exhausted watching him, but I’m also impressed at the same time.

Los Angeles trainer Ben Bruno has worked professional athletes, musicians, actors, models and even his own mother to the grind. Justin Timberlake looks to be the trainer’s next client, with an Instagram video revealing the *NSYNC singer hitting the gym doing L-sit chin-ups with a weighted vest and a medicine ball. Watch the video below and ask yourself if you’re feeling exhausted, impressed or both:

A post shared by Ben Bruno (@benbrunotraining) A photo posted by on

You can literally hear Justin Timberlake put in the grunt work for this intense workout. I can’t help but feel the exhaustion that the musician must be feeling. At the same time, I’m incredibly impressed to see Timberlake go through this brutal workout from start to finish.

Like Ben Bruno stated in his caption, the use of the weighted vest and medicine ball is just the icing on the cake for the “Cry Me a River” singer to work his core and upper body strength. Funnily enough, neither *NSYNC’s songs nor even his own solo music didn’t make it as background music during this workout. Timberlake’s son picked the tunes instead, as you can hear “Alone” by Marshmello playing in the background.

The SNL A-list host may not be out of shape and isn’t a stranger to workouts, but it’s still pretty rare to see Justin Timberlake go viral for a workout video. Over 68,000 likes, comments are pouring in from awestruck Instagram users noticing the hidden strength the “Prince of Pop” is showing off. Just when you thought Timberlake needed to be featured in “It’s Gonna Be May” memes or for him to reunite with *NSYNC for a surprise performance that goes viral, it turns out The Social Network actor accomplishing what looks impossible at the gym can be attention-grabbing among his many fans.

You can argue that Justin Timberlake’s workout can compete with another musician known for his unique strength training maneuvers- Lenny Kravitz. The “Fly Away” singer has been known to work out in leather pants and a meshed top lifting a barbell, as well as exercising shirtless in jeans as he powerlifted gymnastics rings. It proves that the more distinctive you make your workouts, whether it be wearing different gym attire or the type of equipment used, the more people will want to watch.

To prep for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Justin Timberlake hit the gym doing L-sit ring chin-ups with the use of a medicine ball while wearing a weighted vest. As exhausting as this may be to watch the Tennessee native’s grunt work, it’s easy to be impressed by what this performer can do and the unbelievable strength he has.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors