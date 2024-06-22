How Jessica Biel Is Allegedly Feeling After Husband Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest

When Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with a DWI, the news spread around the internet like wildfire. Now, as the singer handles the fallout of this situation, a source has spoken out about how he’s feeling right now. They also opened up about how his wife, Jessica Biel, is reportedly doing amid this turbulent time.

On June 18, Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons and then released without bail. He had one charge of driving while intoxicated. He got one count because he “refused a breath test,” Us Weekly reported, and he also received two court citations for running a stop sign and not driving in the correct lane. Now, a source has spoken to ET about how this has allegedly impacted Jessica Biel, Timberlake and their family, saying:

Justin and Jess are very grateful that no one was hurt and that everyone is OK and safe. Jess is definitely feeling disappointed, but she is by Justin’s side. She acknowledges that Justin, and all of us, are all human and make mistakes.

This claim tonally goes along with the report that came out about Biel supporting Timberlake during the backlash he got over Britney Spears’ memoir. During that time, the singer also uploaded a sweet post for Biel amid the book brouhaha , and it seems like they are handling this troubling situation in a similar way.

The report also gave us an update about how Timberlake is doing right now, and how he’s feeling following his arrest. They claimed that he’s “feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated." They also said he feels “accountable,” and that this incident was a “major lapse of judgment.”

Continuing to speak about how this DWI is impacting the “Mirrors” singer’s family, the source said:

This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself. He does his best to set a positive example for himself, [Jessica Biel], his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share two kids, Silas, who is 9, and Phineas, who is 4. They’ve always been very supportive of each other, and they seem very close. For example, Timberlake penned a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to his wife and kids, saying that every time he looks at his wife he falls “in love bigger and better than I ever could have imagined.”

As this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted, especially if Justin Timberlake and/or Jessica Biel speak out about everything that has happened. In the meantime, make sure to keep an eye on the 2024 movie schedule in case either of them announces a project this year.