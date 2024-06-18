Justin Timberlake Arrested For Alleged DWI Amid Tour

Justin Timberlake has been a busy man lately, as he’s currently promoting his new music. The Grammy winner marked the release of his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, months ago, and is currently in the midst of a tour. Now, it would seem that the multi-hyphenate is dealing with a legal situation. Per reports, Timberlake has been arrested for alleged DWI. As of this writing, neither he nor his representation has provided comment on the situation.

The “Mirrors” singer was reportedly in New York on Monday night when authorities took him into custody and, as of Tuesday morning, he remains in the charge of the police. Variety has been told by local law enforcement that the artist is set to be arraigned on at least one charge of driving while impaired. A statement has yet to be provided by the police but, according to the trade, one is set to be released sometime on Tuesday

His latest album, which has received mixed reviews, served as the jumping off point for this latest musical excursion, which is called The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Variety notes that the singer/songwriter had most recently been scheduled to perform two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York next week. And he also had another pair of concerts lined up for the United Center in Chicago. In the aftermath of his arrest, it’s currently unclear if any changes will be made to this slate.

Recently, Justin Timberlake has been promoting the tour on social media, sharing tidbits here and there. Some of those posts, which give insight into the behind-the-scenes aspect of the tour have gone viral over the past few months as well. (Aside from that buzz, Timberlake’s l-sit ring chin-ups boosted him to viral status not too long ago.)

The past year has seen a number of ups and downs for the “Man of the Woods” performer. Last August, he made headlines when it was reported that he’d be teaming up with his NSYNC bandmates for a new song on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. The group did eventually reunite at the VMAs and to much fanfare. Said buzz became so strong that rumors began to suggest that they’d all go on tour, but no such event has come to fruition.

Aside from all that, last year also saw Justin Timberlake face backlash for the sentiments written about him in ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’s memoir. It was said that ahead of the release, the prospect of Spears’ revelations coming to light was “eating at him.” Fans also aimed negative messages at the performer’s wife, Jessica Biel. The backlash became so strong that Timberlake shut off Instagram comments, though they’ve since been restored and have been active amid his tour.

What results from Justin Timberlake’s recent arrest remains to be seen. Though it’s likely that in the coming days and weeks, more details will be clarified beyond what’s included in the authorities’ statement.