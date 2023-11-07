Insider Drops Claims About How Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Are Handling Backlash Following The Release Of Britney Spears’ Memoir

Britney Spears’ newly released memoir has sent ripples throughout not only the Hollywood community but also the public at large. The Woman in Me features various revelations , some of which involve Spears’ former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. Since hearing some of the claims made against Timberlake fans have not been holding back their disdain. Said vitriol became so potent that the singer turned off comments on his Instagram. However, now, his wife, Jessica Biel, is also being bombarded on social media. Now, amid the continued backlash, an insider has dropped claims regarding how the couple is handling this situation.

Per previous reports, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel – who’ve been keeping a low profile as of late – were said to be leaning on each other for support. The latest alleged details, which come courtesy of a source for ET , corroborated that claim. As they put it, the two have “been focusing on their relationship and family as always.” However, they apparently still aren’t having the easiest time dealing with the blowback. The source went on to say:

It has been somewhat upsetting to have past instances be brought back up into the public eye, but they are making sure to be there for each other and continuing to move forward.

Since the release of the book, Justin Timberlake has faced scrutiny for several reasons. Many called him out after learning Britney Spears had an abortion after the two experienced a pregnancy years ago. Timberlake has also been chastised for his breakup with Spears , which reportedly happened while she was shooting a music video. Though the “Mirrors” singer has arguably been facing the brunt of the backlash compared to his spouse, his “main priority is Jessica” during this time. The source said Timberlake “always wants her to feel taken care of and supported.” As a result, he’s allegedly not pleased that she’s been caught up in this controversy:

He feels awful that Jessica has to deal with things from so long ago from his past in the present. He has evolved so much from the person he was in his late teens and early twenties, just like everyone does, and wants to continue to grow.

There are those of the belief that the Trolls Band Together star should be extended some grace and have been seeking to lend him support. Weeks ago, it was reported that his groupmates from *NSYNC were in his corner . Band member Lance Bass also shared his two cents when approached by paparazzi. While he agreed that the “Stronger” singer deserved to tell her story, he believed her fans should exercise forgiveness as she did.

It’s hard to say whether Justin Timberlake or Jessica Biel might release any kind of statement, in which they address the backlash they’ve been facing. However, if this latest report is any indication, they may just opt to keep to themselves and weather the storm. As for the criticisms from Britney Spears fans, time will tell how long those will continue to pour in.