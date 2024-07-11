New Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Images Reveal Claire And Jamie's Reunion's With Old Friends, But Now I'm More Worried About Roger And Bree

Outlander's current Droughtlander is going on a year, and several months are left before Jamie, Claire, and the rest are back on Starz in the 2024 TV schedule. Fans may be more ready than usual to start singing "Sing me a song of a cast that was gone" instead of the usual lyrics to the show's theme song, since the wait has been for the second half of Outlander Season 7 instead of a whole new season. Now, some new images for the upcoming episodes have released with sneak peeks at reunions with old friends, but they make me more nervous about Roger and Brianna than anything else.

Still, let's start with the blasts from the past for Jamie and Claire come Season 7B in November!

Jamie And Claire In Scotland

The first half of Season 7 ended with Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian returning to Scotland to return the body of Jamie's late cousin and finally bring his nephew back to Jenny, although it remains to be seen if Young Ian will stay in Scotland or return to Rachel, Rollo, and Arch Bug's quest for vengeance in the Revolutionary War-era U.S. One of the new images from Starz for Season 7B confirms a reunion with the Murrays, with Jamie sharing a moment with the elder Ian:

Another reunion is on the way, although not nearly as much time has passed between these two sharing a moment as Jamie and Ian. Claire and Lord John will be back together again as well:

While Lord John is an old friend to the Frasers at this point despite how his and Jamie's relationship started back in the wake of Culloden, their reunions rarely happen without some kind of complication on one or both sides, and Claire looks awfully serious in this image.

And of course, Young Ian will be back in Scotland for the first time since Outlander was set there back in Season 3! It's hard to say what's happening in this scene without seeing what Young Ian himself is looking at, but he certainly looks alert. Personally, I'd love if this was a reunion with one of his siblings, but only time (and the November premiere) will tell. Take a look:

While this is all well and good – or at least as all well and good as anything ever is on Outlander – the below images of the MacKenzie branch of the family seem a lot more hopeless than what's happening with the Frasers, and I'm nervous.

Roger And Bree Looking For Jem

The big cliffhanger at the end of the first half of Season 7 concerned the fate of young Jemmy, who was kidnapped by Rob Cameron in the '80s with the goal of traveling back in time to the 18th century and presumably retrieve the lost Jacobite gold. Roger and Buck traveled back in time to try and chase them down and save Jemmy, but Bree had to stay behind with young Mandy. Good old-fashioned Outlander time travel!

And it certainly seems that Outlander is going to pick up where it left off for the MacKenzies, if this image of Roger in his 18th century garb is any indication:

While Roger may have the odds stacked against him in trying to find Jem after Rob Cameron got a big head start, I honestly feel worse for Brianna. She has nothing to do but wait and nobody to confide in about the situation, unless she's going to spill her emotions onto her young daughter. Plus, it looks like she might be having a chat with the authorities in the below image:

All in all, I'm more ready than ever for Season 7B to hurry up and premiere. Outlander finally returns with the midseason premiere on Friday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET, or streaming at midnight ET on the Starz app and streaming platforms. The eighth and final season is currently in production, with Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan sharing a behind-the-scenes look when filming started earlier this year.