Outlander Season 7, Part 2 Finally Has A Premiere Date, But There’s Even More Exciting News About The Show’s Future

The Droughtlander is going to be over sooner than you think, because the second part of Outlander’s supersized seventh season is hitting the 2024 TV schedule on November 22. However, that’s not all the exciting news we got on “World Outlander Day,” because the Starz series also announced some exciting additions to its eighth and final season .

Following the thrilling events of Outerlander’s Season 7, Part 1, Starz finally announced when the second installment will premiere. Starting Friday, November 22, fans will be able to see where Claire and Jamie’s story goes as the beloved couple and Young Ian travel from the colonies to Scotland. In the weeks that follow, you can witness this tale unfold as new episodes debut every Friday on the Starz network at 8 p.m. ET and midnight ET on the Starz app.

The premiere date also came with a little look into what we can expect from the eight episodes that are coming, check it out:

That trailer sure has me intrigued. Following Outlander’s mid-Season 7 finale last summer, we knew that Jamie, Claire and Young Ian would be heading back to where this story began per Simon’s request for his remains. Plus, Roger and Brianna are facing “new enemies across time,” the statement from Starz read, adding to the ever-present suspense that comes with time traveling in Outlander .

The release begs the question: “Can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?” And the teaser confirms that tension and violence are coming in the second half of Season 7, which is both thrilling and nerve-wracking, especially since we now know exactly when we’ll see it all go down.

However, that’s not all the exciting news we got, because we also received a thrilling update about the final season of the beloved fantasy series.

Outlander Season 8 Has Added Three New Cast Members

Along with Season 7’s massive update, we got some great news about Season 8, which is currently filming in Scotland and will be ten episodes long. It was announced by Starz that Kieran Bew, Frances Tomelty and Carla Woodcock will be joining the cast for the final episodes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While details about their characters were kept fairly under wraps, but we do have their names and very short descriptions.

Kieran Bew will play the retired British soldier Captain Charles Cunningham. Frances Tomelty is taking on the role of Captain Cunningham’s mother, Elspeth Cunningham. And rounding the new cast out, Carla Woodcock will play Amaranthus Grey, a member of the Grey family, however, her specific association with them is unknown.

It’s obviously a bit of a bummer to think about the Outlander era coming to a close with Season 8. However, it’s going to be wonderful to see how this sweeping epic comes to an end.