New Report Details How Much Paramount Spends On Yellowstone's 1923 Per Episode, And It’s More Than Game Of Thrones

Making a show in Westeros is no joke, it cost a lot of money to make dragons fly and depict the battles for the Iron Throne on Game of Thrones . However, a new report alleged that filming an episode of Yellowstone’s spinoff 1923 actually might cost more than an episode of the massive HBO series that is considered one of the most expensive shows ever made.

A report from WSJ (via Fox News ) explained that one episode of 1923 costs Paramount $22 million. The 1923 cast is led by legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and features an ensemble of incredible young actors. They also film the show in Montana on a massive ranch with horses and cattle. Basically, what I’m saying is, it makes sense that this period drama is expensive. However, it being pricier than Game of Thrones is a bit of a shock.

It’s been reported that an episode of Game of Thrones’ final season cost about $15 million per episode, and its predecessor House of the Dragon reportedly cost about $20 million per episode, according to Variety. While these fantasy series and the universe based on the Dutton Ranch are very different, the expansive scope of both shows, the commitment to detail and the large and prestigious ensembles are similar. So, overall, while it is surprising at first, it makes sense that an episode of 1923 might cost more than an episode of Game of Thrones.

Taylor Sheridan, the big boss of the Yellowstone universe, has full control over his shows, the article noted, which includes where it's filmed and what animals are used. It goes on to say that the creator has Paramount paying him to use horses, cattle and wranglers on the Yellowstone-based shows. It also explained that for Yellowstone specifically the network rents Sheridan’s own ranch to film on.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Reportedly, it costs the network $50,000 a week to work on Taylor Sheridan’s ranch, and each cow costs $25 (if you’ve seen the show, you know they herd cattle often, so it’s highly likely they spend a lot of money on animals alone). While speaking with The Atlantic in the lead-up to Yellowstone’s fifth season, the creator of the series, said:

I’m shooting over $1 billion worth of television shows. That’s how much money they’ve trusted me with, and I have to go make more than that with the product I create. So yes, it’s a tremendous amount of responsibility. … I’m aware of the opportunity, and so I do spread myself thin as a result.

While we know the alleged price tag on an episode of 1923, it can be assumed that Sheridan’s other shows: Yellowstone, 1883, Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown also have big price tags on them considering the talent involved, the scope of the shows, and the expansive settings. Also, with the second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season on the way, among many other upcoming Yellowstone TV shows , it’s clear the network trusts the writer/producer to make quality shows, and they are willing to pay the price for them, much like HBO has with Game of Thrones.