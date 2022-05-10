Wendy Williams Revealed How Dire Her Financial Situation Is Now, And Threw Some Shade At Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams has been at the center of a plethora of rumors over the past several months. Much has been said about the alleged health issues that have apparently kept her away from her eponymous talk show. And in February, it was first reported that the media personality was facing financial problems related to her bank as well. Williams has been speaking out as of late, though and, this past week, she revealed just how dire her money situation is. She also threw some shade at Sherri Shepherd, who’s taking over her timeslot now that her own show has been cancelled.

Earlier this year, a report claimed that the longtime host was unfit to return to her duties at The Wendy Williams Show because she was not “functioning” as she once did. Others alleged that Williams had even developed Alzheimer’s disease, which was apparently keeping her from performing basic tasks. She opted not to discuss her health while appearing on TrueExclusives with Fat Joe. However, she didn’t hold back on her finances and state that she only has a few dollars to her name:

I don’t want to talk too much about that, but let’s just say I know what kind of money I have. Unfortunately, I only have two dollars and nothing else. Everything is frozen, and some people are involved with this, and so that’s what I’m doing right now.

Wells Fargo, the TV staple’s bank, expressed concern about her personal situation and suggested that there be a guardianship component to her finances. The star’s former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, would eventually declare her to be “of unsound mind,” leading the bank to cut her off from her accounts. The gossip queen eventually called out both the bank and Schiller in a social media post, in which she called out an ex-manager for allegedly charging $10K to her credit card for legal services. In her interview with Fat Joe, the star went on to say that at this time, she has friends who provide her with cash for “essential things.” She says that this applies to restaurant visits or get-togethers with friends like Madonna.

Of course, the other part of Wendy Williams’ new reality is the aforementioned cancellation of her long-running show. Sherri Shepherd appears set to change things up a bit, and Williams is aware of this. When asked about Shepherd, Williams said that she does like her successor but doesn’t have any plans to watch her in action:

I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she’s going to be doing and that’s really not my thing. You know what I’m saying? But anyway, I love being on my own show, and I love that people love to watch it all the time.

After getting the new gig, Sherri Shepherd shared thoughts on her predecessor as well. Shepherd expressed how “thankful” she is to the former host for paving the way for her, though she also clarified that they’re not actually friends . While Wendy Williams threw the shade at Shepherd, she seems to enjoy the other hosts who’ve guest-hosted her show as of late, including Fat Joe:

I love everyone hosting it. But if I only had one person, I wish you only did that. Always. And then I come back and whenever I wanna fly away someplace else for a little while, then you do it again. I love you two [Remy Ma], or just her or just you.