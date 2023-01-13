Nic Cage, Leah Remini, and Rita Wilson Pay Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: ‘Lisa Had The Greatest Laugh Of Anyone I Ever Met’

There are few if any in this world who have had a life quite like Lisa Marie Presley. As the daughter of Elvis she became one of the most famous people in the world after doing nothing more than simply being born. Following her death, fans of the musician are remembering the icon and the life she lived.

Lisa Marie Presley suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, and was rushed to a local hospital, but she died later in the day. Several of those who knew her, and those who simply felt like they did, have been remembering Presley. In a statement to THR, actor Nicolas Cage, who was married to Presley for two years, remembered both Presley and her son Benjamin, who passed away in 2020. Cage said:

This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.

“Tumultuous” is a word being used by many when discussing the life of Lisa Marie Presley. While many might expect that the daughter of one of the biggest stars in the world had an easy life, Parsley’s struggles are well known due to her lifelong position in the public eye. Like Presley, sitcom vet and game show host Leah Remini was once a member of the Church of Scientology, and made reference to this in her own remembrance, saying:

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZHJanuary 13, 2023 See more

Lisa Marie Presley was even more in the limelight than usual recently due to Elvis himself being the talk of Hollywood once again. The Baz Luhrmann movie about the King of Rock and Roll was in competition this week at the Golden Globe Awards, where Lisa Marie was in attendance as Austin Butler won the Best Actor award for playing the title role. Rita Wilson, wife of the film's co-star Tom Hanks, took to Instagram to talk about meeting Presley during the film’s production.

But beyond those that knew Lisa Marie Presley, there were all those who knew about Lisa Marie. From her famous father to her brief marriage to Michael Jackson to her own work in the music industry, she was always in the public eye. Still, there are few who could likely ever understand quite what it was like to be her. One who perhaps did have a perspective similar to hers, despite never actually meeting her, Sean Ono Lennon, posted his own thoughts on her passing.

Got home late from seeing a show to hear the tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley. I had only met her a few times briefly. But I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it’s like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla.January 13, 2023 See more

Dozens more of those who knew Lisa Marie Presley well and those who only met her briefly are now remembering the woman after she is gone. Presley is survived by her mother Pricilla and three daughters. While her life may have been difficult this outpouring of love shows that Lisa Marie Presley clearly had so many that loved her.