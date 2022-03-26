Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Talk Show Getting Canceled After Only One Season

It was undoubtedly a disappointment when Nick Cannon learned that his self-titled daytime talk show was getting the ax after just one season . The host has gone through a lot, both professionally and personally, since the premiere of Nick Cannon in September 2021, and he’s used the platform as a way to connect with his audience and work through some of those life events. He doesn't seem to be taking the loss too hard, however, if his comments on a recent episode were any indication.

The Masked Singer host spoke with Angela Yee on the March 24 episode of Nick Cannon , and the radio personality turned the microphone around to ask Cannon the reason for his show’s cancellation, since she’d heard rumors about ratings and Jennifer Hudson’s upcoming daytime talk show . Nick Cannon seemed to understand that the decision to end his show wasn’t personal, and things like this happen. In his words:

This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is ‘business,’ and this is a business. And as a businessman, I know that as much fun as we have on the show, business is the thing that makes this whole thing tick and operate.

He said having his own talk show has been a “dream come true,” and he assured the audience that his business-minded brain was already thinking about ways to expand the opportunity. Cannon wants to continue doing something like this, but he said it’s about broadening the audience and “tapping into my audience in a big way.”

Nick Cannon said through his show that the audience has become like his family, and he thanked the crew and his audience:

We laugh together, we cry together, we pray together, and like I always say, I’m here to do what I can and let God do what I can’t.

The audience went crazy and gave the host a standing ovation. Nick Cannon has opened up on his talk show about really personal situations over the past few months. He spoke in detail back in December about the death of his five-month-old son Zen to brain cancer , tearfully sharing about the weekend he spent with his child and talking about the last time he held him.

He also shared with his audience the complicated feelings that came with expecting another baby (his eighth) with Bre Tiesi while he was still grieving the loss of Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott. He said he felt stressed about how and when to announce the new baby amid the unexpected circumstances with Zen. Nick Cannon didn’t always do things perfectly — and he apologized for those times too — but he was always authentic.

Apparently the cancellation was announced after Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury bosses were set to put Nick Cannon on a five-week hiatus so that the host could attend to his other TV duties, including The Masked Singer and Wild ‘N Out. However, the studio reversed that idea, opting to permanently cancel the show amid struggling ratings.