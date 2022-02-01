Nick Cannon Shares Emotional Explanation For Waiting To Go Public With News About Bre Tiesi's Pregnancy
Nick Cannon opened up with his trademark candidness.
When news broke that Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth kid with model and actress Bre Tiesi, it was both the most and least surprising news possible. On the one hand, Cannon has been pretty prolific at fathering children in recent years, but on the other, it came less than two months after the death of his and Alyssa Scott’s infant son Zen. Fans wondered how the Masked Singer host would officially share the news, and it wound up happening through an emotional opening segment on his talk show Nick Cannon, where he opened up about why they kept things quiet before now.
After opening up the show by referring to the episode as a family meeting, Nick Cannon kept things relatively light for a few minutes with some jokes about the Los Angeles Rams heading to the upcoming Super Bowl. ("Guess I’m starting my own football team, too.") But things took a more candid turn after he revealed the Pic of the Day to be one of him and the expecting mother Bre Tiesi. Cannon talked about seeing a lot of negativity angled his way online and on social media, and admitted he doesn’t have the answers for everything, particularly when it comes to big life moments. After sharing a recommendation for Anita Moorjani’s book Dying To Be Me, the talk show host directly addressed how the pregnancy news broke, and why they hadn’t shared it beforehand.
That’s the kind of decision that no parent, present or future, should have to mentally sort through, and that particular brand of guilt is such that it might seem impossible to completely shake it, without anything to truly make it seem resolved. And while Nick Cannon has become the kind of open and candid entertainer where he can have these conversations about grief with his audience in therapeutic ways, he understandably wasn’t able to discuss that guilt in such a candid manner before Bre Tiesi’s baby shower pics went public.
Cannon also spoke about the respectful agreement shared between him, Alyssa Scott and Bre Tiesi, saying:
The timeline of events is such that, at the time when Nick Cannon talked about going celibate as a way to stop extending his biological lineage, Bre Tiesi was already expecting. So he seemingly didn’t break any rules, as it were, when it comes to celibacy ish.
Even though the past couple of months have been extremely hard on Nick Cannon, he’s definitely happy to now be able to celebrate his upcoming son with Tiesi, and had a message for anybody who doesn’t want to see him succeed:
Here's hoping Nick Cannon and his supportive family can enjoy more peaceful and guilt-free moments in the future as they anticipate the arrival of pitter-pattering feet later this year.
Nick Cannon airs weekdays in syndication, so check your local listings to see when and where it’s available in your area. And keep up with our 2022 TV Premiere schedule to see when new and returning shows will be popping up soon.
