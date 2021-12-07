Nick Cannon Shares Emotional Message After 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Cancer
Nick Cannon had some emotional news to share about his young son.
Nick Cannon is known for being open and honest about many aspects of his life, including his large family. Today, though, he took to his talk show with an emotional message about his youngest child, son Zen Scott Cannon, who died over the weekend at only 5-months-old, after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. Cannon shared the story of what happened, going back to some of his earliest memories of Zen, and how his son’s trouble began early on.
Those who were in the audience as Nick Cannon sat behind the desk at his syndicated talk show were probably wondering why they saw a slightly less exuberant host than usual, even as he showed an adorable photo of Zen to everyone. The reason was soon clear, as Cannon began to speak about what happened with his youngest child. After thanking all of the medical professionals who cared for Zen, as well as his whole family for being there for him and his son's mother, Alyssa Scott, Cannon said:
Cannon explained that on Sundays, usually he handles everything he has to with his family, and then flies back to New York as soon as he can, so that he can prepare for his week of shows. He told his audience that, even though he took the time to allow the sun to rise as he held Zen, he was also still mentally “preparing” his “day as it usually went,” and fully planned to head back to New York later. While he admitted that he didn’t know what was going to happen with his son, Cannon said he did begin his typical end-of-weekend journey to the airport, but:
Cannon was able to wrap up his emotional opening comments by smiling through his obvious pain, and did seem committed to being able to move forward, not just with the show, but also with life as he continues to deal with the loss of Zen.
Our thoughts are with Nick Cannon and his family at this incredibly difficult time.
