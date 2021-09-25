An Update From Nick Cannon On Whether Or Not He Plans To Have More Kids

Growing his family significantly within the past year has made Nick Cannon a hot topic for months. After remaining silent on the issue for some time, Cannon has slowly begun to open up about having multiple children with multiple women. After having four children back-to-back in a brief period, The Masked Singer host gave an update on whether he will have more kids.

Although Nick Cannon has had four children in the span of less than one year, that doesn't necessarily mean he's done having kids. The Masked Singer host delivered an update to ET about potentially expanding his family even further:

Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not.’

As Nick Cannon mentioned, surprises happen when it comes to pregnancies, and celibacy would really be the only way to be absolutely sure of no more biological kids. While everyone might have their opinions on the comedian’s family unit, he appears to be unbothered by others’ takes and happy to split his time between work and playing with his kids.

Nick Cannon's satisfaction with having a big family has early roots. Cannon revealed that growing up surrounded by multiple siblings was a huge influence on his decision to expand his family. The Masked Singer host revealed what it was like growing up:

I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family, too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive. But I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate.

As Nick Cannon stated, he wanted a large family, and now, he has one. But in the process, he became such a hot topic even his therapist advised him to calm down with procreating.

This isn’t the first time Nick Cannon has addressed having such a large family. His friend Kevin Hart called him out on fathering multiple children on a billboard after Cannon pranked him on his birthday. The two later sat down Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart, where they spoke on having large broods. So, the Wild ‘N Out host isn’t afraid to address the public’s fascination with his ever-expanding family.

At this point, only Nick Cannon knows when he is done having children, but he is keeping plenty busy on the work front. Cannon is currently hosting The Masked Singer on Wednesdays on Fox as well as Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out on Tuesdays on VH1. Both shows air at 8 p.m. ET on their respective nights. Plus, his new syndicated talk show, fittingly titled Nick Cannon, premieres on September 27.