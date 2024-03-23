Nickelodeon Just Quietly Canceled Two Shows Amidst Quiet On Set Documentary Fallout

Nickelodeon has been mentioned in various headlines as of late in connection to Discovery Investigation’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The newly released docuseries (which can be streamed with a Max subscription ), chronicles the workplace environment reportedly fostered by ex-network producer Dan Schneider. Through the production, a number of former child stars have come forward with claims against Schneider and more. Amid the fallout, Nick itself is making programming moves and, most recently, it quietly canceled two shows.

What Two Nick Shows Have Been Axed?

It would seem that the green slime-centric network is now down two multi-camera comedies after dropping the proverbial ax. Deadline reports that the channel has canned That Girl Lay Lay after two seasons. The series saw the titular social media influencer play an AI phone avatar, who comes to life after the teen who owns her (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) makes a wish. From there, the pair get into a number of wild situations, partially due to the cheeky avatar’s special abilities. The show, which premiered in 2021 and became a hit with Netflix subscribers , was created by David A. Arnold, who passed away at 54 in 2022. Arnold’s wife, Julie, reacted to the news by sharing a message of gratitude on Instagram . Part of it reads as follows:

‘That Girl Lay Lay’ filmed its first episode in April of 2021. This show was a haven for those who are exceptional and even masters at what they do. From wardrobe, to crafty, to stagehands, these experts created not only a phenomenal show but a family.

The other show that met its demise within the past week is the freshman comedy Erin & Aaron, which aired only a single season in 2023. Deadline didn’t list a formal reason for the studio’s decision to pull the plug on the show. It starred Ava Ro and Jensen Gering as the titular step-siblings and music devotees who start to connect after their parents get married. A total of 12 episodes were produced for the first season.

What’s important to note here is that these cancellations are not actually related to the controversy surrounding the previously mentioned docuseries. However, they do indeed coincide with what’s been a tumultuous time in the Paramount-owned network’s history.

What’s Going On With The Fallout From Quiet On Set?

Much has been said since the four episodes of Quiet on Set made their debut, with much of the conversation revolving around the former child actors who’ve spoken out. Former All That actors Leon Frierson, Giovonnie Samuels and Zoey 101’s Alexa Nikolas were among those to say their piece about alleged mistreatment during their stints with the network. Also speaking out was Drake & Josh star Drake Bell, who claimed he was sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was convicted on two counts of lewd acts with a minor in 2004. He was later sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Since the actors have spoken out, Dan Schneider, who parted ways with Nick in 2018, has responded. In a 20-minute recorded interview, the iCarly and The Amanda Show producer said he watched the docuseries, saying it made him “feel awful and regretful and sorry.” He also said that he “definitely owe[s] some people a pretty strong apology.” He also shared stories of Drake Bell and Amanda Bynes , alleging that he offered personal support to them at different points in time. Some have weighed in on his reaction, with Alexa Nikolas most notably blasting him . While sharing her thoughts, she questioned whether Schneider had reached out to the actors personally if he was indeed remorseful.

It remains to be seen who else might speak out about this delicate situation and how Nickelodeon as an entity will proceed as a business moving forward. Aside from that, one can also only wait and see whether the network drops additional series from its lineup.