Nikki Bella Opens Up About 'The Incident' With Former DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev, And How Her Mom Was Involved
It sounds like things have been tough.
These days a lot of people have been watching Nikki Garcia (aka WWE alum Nikki Bella) investigate and scheme with her fellow “Bambis,” as The Traitors airs on the 2025 TV schedule, but for months prior, her name was in the headlines for a much more serious reason. Five months after Garcia’s husband Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence and the couple’s ensuing divorce, she is opening up about the “incident” and how her mom and sister Brie helped her through the aftermath.
Nikki Garcia stepped away from the spotlight following Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest in August 2024. No domestic violence charges were ultimately filed against the Dancing with the Stars professional, and Chigvintsev has denied being violent with his wife; however, Garcia reportedly detailed several physical altercations between the couple in her divorce filing. Suffice it to say it’s been rough between the former DWTS partners, and in addressing it directly for the first time to US Weekly, Garcia revealed how her mom and sister have been there for her, saying:
That can certainly be a tough thing to hear from a sister, even if (or especially if) it turns out to be true, but it sounds like her mom fully supported her marriage.
Nikki Garcia didn’t want to discuss “the incident” itself, and much remains unknown about the alleged argument that led to Artem Chigvintsev calling for an ambulance on August 29, 2024, and then telling 911 dispatchers he no longer needed one. The WWE star is trying to move forward, seemingly referencing the lessons she learned from her divorce as she talked about what the new year held for her and son Matteo, who she shares with Chigvintsev.
She says she’s been in therapy but reiterated how vital it’s been to have her mom and others on her side during this rough time, continuing:
Nikki Garcia is thankful she had her Bella Twin for support, and of course her mom and therapist too. She also received plenty of love from her fans, who were surprised to see her fulfilling her professional obligations by co-hosting Netflix’s hot dog eating contest just days after her husband’s arrest.
Now that she seems to be making her way back into the public eye, we’ll have to see what else she shares — if anything — from the difficult last five months. Either way, fans can check out her run on The Traitors Season 3 by streaming episodes with their Peacock subscription.
