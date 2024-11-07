'I Was Not Violent With Her': DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev And Nikki Garcia's Divorce Just Got More Complicated With Latest Court Update
It's so messy.
When it comes to celebrity divorces, we’ve definitely seen a whole spectrum of situations, from settlements being wrapped up in one day to seeing litigation drawn out for years before reaching an agreement. Regardless of how long it takes for former Dancing with the Stars partners Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella), there’s been no indication that the split will be anything but messy after he was arrested on charges of domestic violence in August. The latest court documents support that theory, as the professional dancer said he was “not violent” with Garcia and alleged that she was the abuser.
Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on August 29 following an argument with Nikki Garcia, who he had been romantically involved with since they were paired together on DWTS in 2017. She filed for divorce two weeks after the altercation. On September 24, the Napa County District Attorney declined to file criminal charges against Chigvintsev, and with a court date approaching December 6 regarding the divorce, he has said he was not the aggressor in the relationship. According to legal documents filed October 31 and obtained by the Daily Mail, Chigvintsev said:
Nikki Garcia reported in the original filing in August that her husband had tackled her and pinned her to the ground during an argument. Phone records indicate Artem Chigvintsev requested medical help for an injured person at their home, and authorities responded even after he tried to cancel the request. There was a victim with visible injuries on their body, which reportedly led to the arrest.
Court documents also include images of Artem Chigvintsev with marks and scratches on his elbow, hands and behind his ear that he says were allegedly inflicted on him by Nikki Garcia. Per the documents:
Both parties have filed temporary restraining orders against each other that will remain at least until their court date. The DA rejected Nikki Garcia’s request for sole custody of their son Matteo, giving the couple 50/50 rights. Custody will undoubtedly be a big part of their divorce settlement, as well as spousal support, as Artem Chigvintsev requested assistance in his own divorce filing. The October 31 papers address these issues, with the dancer saying:
Unfortunately for all involved, the abuse allegations on both sides make this a complicated, ugly situation — especially with a child involved. Hopefully the two can come up with an agreement sooner rather than later that allows them to move on in the healthiest way possible.
