Norman Reedus Shares Final Goodbye To The Walking Dead After More Than 15 Years, And Fans Are Just As Emotional

Norman Reedus has spent more than 15 years in The Walking Dead universe , which is a wild sentence when you really sit with it. Daryl Dixon went from a character who never existed in the comics to one of the franchise’s most beloved survivors , and now Reedus is reflecting on what sounds like the end of a very long, very bloody road.

Norman Reedus Shared His Goodbye To The Walking Dead

Reedus looked back on sorting through photos from the final episode after returning from Mongolia in a recent Instagram post. He did not post anything too spoiler-heavy, but his caption made it clear that wrapping this chapter hit him hard. He wrote:

Finally going through these photos to check off from the last episode now that I’m back from Mongolia it was really hard to kill any of them. I didn’t post any of those here, but I can’t wait for people to see this show the crew best I’ve ever worked with the feeling of accomplishment when it was over was just amazing. Such hard work and I so much hart put into this I think you’re gonna feel it. It was a special season. I can’t wait for you to see it. It hits just way different this time. ❤️⚡️

It's a very on-brand caption. He sounds loose and heartfelt, while also sounding proud, exhausted and deeply attached to the work. And when the man who has played Daryl since 2010 says it “hits just way different this time,” longtime fans are probably right to start emotionally preparing now.

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Daryl’s place in The Walking Dead is unusual. He was not part of Robert Kirkman’s original comic, but Reedus’ performance quickly turned him into a fan favorite. Over the years, he became one of the show’s emotional anchors, surviving the original series, carrying major storylines after Andrew Lincoln’s exit and eventually leading his own exciting spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon . So, naturally, fans were very emotional about the post.

(Image credit: AMC)

Fans Are Emotional Over Reedus’ Walking Dead Goodbye

As expected, the comments section did not treat this like a normal season wrap post. Some of the most emotional reactions included:

karen7771lopez: “I am soooo very Excited for this yet it is not going to be easy watching it without my Mom ‘THE FAN OF THE WALKING DEAD’ she passed this past February.”

“I am soooo very Excited for this yet it is not going to be easy watching it without my Mom ‘THE FAN OF THE WALKING DEAD’ she passed this past February.” _gonza_flow: “I've been following you since I was 6 years old, when the first season of The Walking Dead premiered... You don't just play Daryl, you are Daryl.”

“I've been following you since I was 6 years old, when the first season of The Walking Dead premiered... You don't just play Daryl, you are Daryl.” normanispoetry_writingsandart_: “Hits way different here as well. I have never been good at goodbyes and I hope that somehow the story continues cause Daryl is not someone I want to say goodbye to 🥺”

“Hits way different here as well. I have never been good at goodbyes and I hope that somehow the story continues cause Daryl is not someone I want to say goodbye to 🥺” norman.reedus.romanian.fan: “Thank you very much for 16 years of Daryl Dixon. Daryl Dixon is a hero, a survivor, and a cool person.”

“Thank you very much for 16 years of Daryl Dixon. Daryl Dixon is a hero, a survivor, and a cool person.” _twd.survivor: “We all want to see Daryl and Rick back together again. Their story isn't finished yet..‌ 💥"

“We all want to see Daryl and Rick back together again. Their story isn't finished yet..‌ 💥" normanreedusarmy15: “An era ends, but Daryl Dixon lives on in all of us 🔥❤️💥”

“An era ends, but Daryl Dixon lives on in all of us 🔥❤️💥” natcarrington.official: “I’m so excited to watch it but also don’t know if I’m ready for it to end! It’s been a glorious ride 💗”

“I’m so excited to watch it but also don’t know if I’m ready for it to end! It’s been a glorious ride 💗” reedusnetwork: “Can’t wait! But it will be bittersweet, I don’t want Daryl Dixon to end! Going to miss him! 😢🩷”

That reaction makes sense. For many viewers, Daryl is not just another character on the 2026 TV schedule . He has been part of their lives since 2010. Fans have watched him go from a volatile outsider to a loyal protector to a full-on franchise lead. He has carried grief, loyalty, rage and a crossbow through more apocalypses than any one person should reasonably survive.

There is also still one big thing fans clearly want: a Rick and Daryl reunion . Several comments brought up “Rickyl,” and it is hard to blame them. After everything these two have been through separately, the idea of ending Daryl’s story without another meaningful moment between him and Rick Grimes would feel like leaving a walker hand sticking out of the grave.

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For now, Reedus seems confident the final season will land with the emotional force fans are expecting. Given how much history is packed into Daryl Dixon, I believe him. After more than 15 years, this goodbye will be painful.