Reese Witherspoon And Jennifer Aniston Laughed And Cried As They Said Goodbye To The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have made their mark on the entertainment industry with The Morning Show, as women taking a stand both in front of the camera, starring as fictional TV hosts, and behind it as executive producers of the series. So it’s not surprising that the impending end of one of Apple TV’s best original series drew mixed emotions from the pair. There were both tears and laughter after they wrapped The Morning Show Season 5.

The actresses — who first met when they played sisters on Friends back in 2000 — confirmed this week that Season 5 will be The Morning Show’s last. That announcement came alongside images and videos from behind the scenes that show both the love amongst the cast and the bevy of emotions that come with closing this chapter. Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram that she was “laughing and crying,” posting:

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

The first image of Reese Witherspoon caught in the middle of a huge, open-mouthed laugh seems to show how much fun these two could have, while the next slide shows how much they all care about each other.