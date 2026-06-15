Most Actors Are Sad When Shows Get Canceled. For One PBS Masterpiece Star, It Was The ‘Right Decision’

Most actors are sad when they get news that their show is cancelled, especially when it's been on the air as long as Grantchester has. But this isn’t the case for one PBS Masterpiece star. Rishi Nair, who plays crime-solving vicar, Alphy Kottaram, feels that the cancellation was the ‘right decision’ and has already made peace with Grantchester ending with its upcoming season, even if he hasn't been there since the beginning.

Though the actor initially had mixed feelings when he learned his third year as the fan favorite vicar would be his last, he cherishes the experiences he's been able to have on set. Nair is excited for fans to see what the remaining episodes have in store for his character. Fans will be able to stream the final season from anywhere following its recent premiere hitting the 2026 TV schedule. Though he described the news as ‘bittersweet,’ the actor shared a positive take with TV Insider, saying:

In any field, it’s the people that make your experience there, and the people at Grantchester really are like a family. But in terms of the show, I felt like maybe it was the right decision. The show’s in a really good place, and sometimes going out on a high is the smart move.

Though the final season only has eight episodes, it's exciting to see how the writers are going to wrap everything up. Fans can expect the final season to deal with the vicar confronting the mother who gave him up for adoption. Everything has been leading up to this moment, and has been an important part of his journey. Though he’s a child of Indian parents, he was raised by a white reverend who found him on the doorstep. This has defined his faith and his identity throughout his time on the series. So it'll be interesting to see how everything plays out.

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Fans can also rest assured that there are plenty of crimes to solve before it’s all said and done. The vicar will be assisting Detective Inspector Geordie Keating in solving a few murders that occur around their community. Head writer Daisy Coulam is pleased with the ending, especially when it comes to Alphy, explaining:

He’s always felt that he is a part of the church, and suddenly finding his mother, it makes him question everything. I suppose it’s the question of the series: Where do we find belonging and where do we find meaning?

The UK drama is easily one of the best mystery series that fans around the globe look forward to, so it’ll definitely be missed once this cycle is over. British mysteries always have a special charm about them, and Grantchester is no different. However, this is not the first Masterpiece series to come to a natural conclusion, as Sanditon season three brought an end to the short-lived series in a way that satisfied the actors.

Fans can expect the premiere to feature classic U.S. cars and a drive-in movie night, which of course, will be interrupted by death. Coulam has taken the series beyond the source material, written by James Runcie, as she has delved deeper into existing characters and added new ones. Grantchester has explored community, creating an environment that the actors and crew wanted to come back to each day. This has translated on screen as it quickly became a comfort staple for PBS, along with All Creatures Great and Small, which has a two-season renewal, and Call the Midwife, which has been renewed for a season 16, following its Christmas special and emotional finale.

While Grantchester may be ending, the emotional stories and addictive mysteries will not be forgotten. Catch the final season airing Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS.