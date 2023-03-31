Pete Davidson Knows The Internet Is Obsessed With His Dating Life, And He Has Thoughts

Pete Davidson’s love life has been a major point of interest for years now. From his engagement to Ariana Grande to his short relationship with Kim Kardashian , these high-profile relationships have always been a point of conversation in the zeitgeist. Now the former Saturday Night Live cast member is opening up about how the internet is obsessed with his dating life, and why he finds everyone's interest in it "confusing."

The comedian opened up about his career and his love life while on Real Ones with Jon Bernthal (via Us Weekly ). The Bupkis star explained that in 12 years he’s dated ten people, and he doesn't think his love life is interesting, however, the world seems to be enamored by him, and he knows that. He said:

I’m in my 20's and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost – for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.

Davidson continued to talk about how he got into his various relationships, noting that he’s not “flexing.” He simply works in entertainment, and he met his previous girlfriends through his work.

I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I’ve dated, I met them at work. I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that’s how it happened.

He did meet many of his partners by working at Saturday Night Live. While he met Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian on SNL, his current girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders worked with him on Bodies Bodies Bodies. After Davidson and Kardashian broke up he had a brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski before he was spotted on many occasions with his co-star from the A24 movie, and things seem to be getting serious between the two. They’re even working together again on Davidson’s new show Bupkis. All of these relationships, and others, went on to be major pop culture moments, and Davidson is aware of that. He said:

Suddenly you’re in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that’s a really shitty feeling. I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working.

He makes a valid point, over the years that his love life has been the talk of the town, he's also starred on an iconic comedy sketch series and worked on quite a few movies like King of Staten Island, Bodies Bodies Bodies and Set It Up. However, while that work is talked about frequently, the majority of the discussion seems to be around his love life.

Davidson also talked about how he didn’t love it when his co-workers at Saturday Night Live would make fun of his dating life on national television. While he clarified how much he “loves” his fellow SNL stars, he also said it was “fucking confusing because it’s the nature of entertainment.” The comedian continued saying:

It was a really difficult thing to do. You feel insecure. You feel like a small person.

Pete Davidson rarely opens up about how he feels about his highly publicized love life, and getting a look into how he feels provides a lot of clarity about how all this publicity has impacted him.