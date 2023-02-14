NYPD Blue Child Star Austin Majors Has Died At 27

Austin Majors, a former child actor most known for his role in NYPD Blue, has died at age 27. The actor passed away at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles, and it's reported that foul play is not suspected at this time.

Reports of Austin Majors' death first came via TMZ. It's reported that Majors' death was a result of ingesting a fatal amount of the drug fentanyl. An autopsy for the actor is currently underway, and the final results of the toxicology report should arrive in the coming months.

NYPD Blue fans may remember Austin Majors from his recurring role on the series as Theo Sipowicz. Theo was the son of Andy Sipowicz, played by series lead Dennis Franz. Majors portrayed Theo over the course of 48 episodes in what was ultimately the most prolific role of his career.

Despite his role as Theo Sipowicz in the original NYPD Blue, Austin Majors was not chosen to reprise the role back when a revival of the show was first announced in 2018. The series instead cast actor Fabien Frankel to play Theo as the series lead, and the proposed revival would have reportedly kill off Andy. Plans for the potential series ultimately fell . TVLine would later report the bar for the series was "so high" that the network passed on the pilot.

Though NYPD Blue was the most notable role for Austin Majors, it wasn't the only major show he had a role in. Majors had guest roles on shows like ER, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, and American Dad.

In the world of film, Austin Majors made a splash and got his first big acting credit in Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut. Years later, he would help the talented Joseph Gordon-Levitt with the voice acting in the underrated animated film Treasure Planet, as they would split the role of Jim Hawkins. Majors played Young Jim and would later lend his voice to films like The Ant Bully and The Gray Man.

The official website for Austin Majors says that outside of his professional work, the actor liked to lend his help to various charities. Majors was involved with many, including the Ronald McDonald House and Toys For Tots, to name a few. He also participated multiple times in the Champions Run For Life, a run to help support children with cancer and other serious blood disorders. He was also an Eagle Scout, as well as a graduate of USC's school of cinematic arts.

CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Austin Majors and wish them well during this difficult time. Hopefully, more tributes will come from his loved ones in the coming days, and the world can continue to celebrate the life of this former child star.