'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' 'Andor' & 'Willow' Interviews | Star Wars Celebration 2022

CinemaBlend headed to Anaheim to Star Wars Celebration 2022 to speak to the Casts of Disney+ and Star Wars’ newest offerings.

We spoke with the cast of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” including Deborah Chow (Director), Kathleen Kennedy (President of Lucasfilm), Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader), Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), and Rupert Friend (The Grand Inquisitor).

From the Cast of “Andor”: Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Sanne Wohlenberg (Exec Producer), and Tony Gilroy (Creator / Writer / Exec Prod).

And from the sequel series “Willow”: Warwick Davis (Willow Ufgood0, Ruby Cruz (Kit), Ellie Bamber (Dove), Erin Kellyman (Jade), Jon Kasdan (Writer / Exec Prod), and Joanne Whalley (Shorsha).

Video Chapters