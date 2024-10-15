Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik Has Been Dancing Up A Storm On DWTS, But He Just Reminded Us He’s A Pommel Horse Pro With His New BTS Video

Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars is underway as part of the 2024 TV Schedule, and it’s been nothing short of entertaining. While there have been some stumbles both on and off the dancefloor — most notably Anna Delvey’s dismissive comments after being one of the first contestants eliminated — others like Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik have simply flourished. While the bronze medalist has yet to score top the leaderboard, he has become a fan-favorite amongst DWTS fans.

When it was first announced that Nedoroscik was joining the cast of Season 33, following in the footsteps of several iconic gymnastics including Simone Biles, the viral pommel horse athlete joked about how he was excited to finally use his feet and legs for a change. While he’s been busy doing that, gymnastics fans can rest easy knowing that the bronze medalist isn't permanently swapping out the pommel horse for dancing shoes.

In fact, he’s somehow managed to find time within the crazy DWTS rehersal schedule to get some pommel horse training in. A video posted to his Instagram shows the Olympian going through an impressive routine on his apparatus in the middle of the show’s dance floor. Check it out:

A post shared by Stephen Nedoroscik (@stephen_nedoroscik) A photo posted by on

Though Nedoroscik noted in the caption that this new skill isn’t “part of the dance routine,” that might not be the case. Fans have been hoping the pommel horse would appear on the competition since the season began airing back in September, and it seems that moment might be coming after all.

Rylee Arnold, the professional dance partner paired with the viral Olympian, took to her own Instagram earlier today to shout out Nedoroscik ahead of the Dedication Night episode. Included in the carousel of photos taken from a presumed dress rehearsal is a shot of Nedoroscik showing off his pommel horse skill while in his dance costume.

It’s only fair that our pommel horse pro gets to show off the skills that helped land the Men’s Gymnastics Team their first medal in years at the Paris 2024 Olympics. After all, tons of the women’s gymnastics who have competed on the show have used their acrobatic skills to earn votes; it’s time for Nedoroscik to do the same. Maybe this week will be the one that earns the duo a spot at the top of the leaderboard, proving to everyone that they are frontrunners for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Regardless, if you fell in love with Nedoroscik’s talent and positive attitude this summer and haven’t tuned into DWTS yet, tonight is the episode to do so. You can catch Dedication Night live on ABC at 8:00 pm ET or stream it with a Disney+ subscription live or the next day.