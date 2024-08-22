Even Olympics Athletes Get Starstruck. A Team USA Runner Recalls Meeting LeBron James On Opening Night

It’s normal to get starstruck from time to time, as many can probably attest to having become a bit lightheaded on the rare occasions that they’ve crossed paths with major celebrities. Of course, that’s a feeling that’s not solely reserved for members of the general public. Notable stars can find themselves becoming somewhat overwhelmed as well. That was the case for Quincy Wilson, who recently put on an excellent display at the Summer Olympics in Paris. The gold medal-winning runner recently recalled what it was like meeting LeBron James during the opening ceremony.

Quincy Wilson had one of the most interesting stories of any Olympian at this year’s games (and I’m not just saying that because he’s a fellow Maryland native). At the age of 16, he managed to qualify for the Olympics, where he competed in the 4 x 400m relay. Given that he qualified, he’s now the youngest male Olympian in the history of American track & field. Chances are that anyone familiar with Wilson’s story may have been interested in meeting him amid the events in Paris. However, it sounds more like Wilson himself was filled with butterflies while amongst such great athletes.

The Bullis School student recently took some time to speak with NBC4 , during which he reflected on his experiences in Paris, France. Eventually, he was asked about the photos he took with some of the basketball stars, who competed for Team USA, during the opening ceremony. The enthusiastic team gushed about getting to hang out with the ballers but particularly gushed about his interactions with “King James.” Not only did the young man get to meet the four-time NBA MVP, but there was another exciting layer to it as well:

So, actually, when we got on the boat, yes, I did. I got to see LeBron James, and that was the main thing that I wanted to see. I told everybody [who] said, ‘Who are you most looking forward to seeing?’ And I said, ‘LeBron James.’ I got to meet with him. He actually knew who I was, and I actually got to talk to him. So that was one of the craziest things that I can say that – it was amazing!

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

So Quincy Wilson was not only able to meet the Los Angeles Laker but was also graced with the surprise that he actually knew his name. I’d imagine that that had to be a wonderful feeling. One can certainly understand why Wilson would be pumped to meet the man who’s been dubbed by some as (unintentionally) the funniest athlete of all time. The Ohio native is one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of sports, having won four championships, clinched the NBA scoring record and earned more accolades. In addition to the ex-Cleveland Cavalier, Wilson was also tweeted at by Magic Johson. He even met Jay-Z on a separate occasion and described the experience:

It’s crazy. You know, you know you’re walking through, and everybody’s just like, ‘There’s Jay-Z.’ But, me, I’m starstruck. My parents are starstruck. Everybody’s starstruck. … It was amazing just to be in his presence.

Believe me when I say that the young runner is far from the only public figure to ever be overwhelmed while in the presence of a celebrity. Earlier this year, Zendaya was a bit starstruck by Serena Williams amid the Hollywood premiere of Challengers. While filming the Harry Potter movies years ago, lead actor Daniel Radcliffe was somewhat intimidated by co-star Gary Oldman. Even Jeff Goldblum was “deeply starstruck” while collaborating with Cate Blanchett on Thor: Ragnarok. So, yeah, this awestricken feeling knows no bounds.

When it comes to Quincy Wilson, though, I’m just glad that he was able to have such a memorable experience at the Olympics. And he may have more major memories to make, as there’s a chance he may end up competing at the summer games in Los Angeles in 2028. If that happens, he may be more adept at rubbing shoulders with A-listers by that point, though I still wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a tad flustered if the right star comes his way.

