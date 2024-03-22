Can Someone Please Help LeBron James Figure Out How To Stream X-Men '97?

The wait is finally over! X-Men ’97 is no longer one of the upcoming Marvel TV shows, as its first two episodes have premiered. There’s a lot of positive reception surrounding the revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, and it turns out that NBA superstar LeBron James is among the people who want to check it out. There’s just one problem: he doesn’t know where to find it. Can someone please help him figure that out?

King James shared that he was interested in watching the X-Men: The Animated Series continuation on X (formerly known as Twitter), having enjoyed the original show back in the day. Here’s what he posted:

Where can I watch the new X-MEN 97 animated series?? I loved it back in the days.

You know what, everyone? We’ve got this. Mr. James, all you need is a Disney+ subscription to stream X-Men ’97. Following this two-episode premiere, the remaining eight episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays through to May 15. You’ll also be pleased to know that in addition to the show being renewed for Season 2, Season 3 is in development. So when you’re not scoring points for The Los Angeles Lakers, you can rest easy knowing X-Men ’97 is easily at your fingertips so long as you’re signed up for the Mouse House’s streaming service.

X-Men ’97 was announced to the public back in November 2021, and by the following July, the wider cast of characters, both new and familiar, was unveiled. Executive producer Brad Winderbaum told CinemaBlend that in order for the show to move forward, two things were needed: as many X-Men: The Animated Series cast members to return as possible and the classic theme song. Both those goals were fulfilled, although it apparently using the theme song wasn’t cheap.

Cut to this past February, the X-Men ’97 trailer dropped online, and among the highlights were Gambit charging Wolverine’s claws as they charged into battle, as well as Cyclops exclaiming “To me, my X-Men!” Supervising director Jake Castorena admitted to us he was “flabbergasted” by the positive fan reaction to the Wolverine/Gambit moment, and now interested parties can see which battle in which these two are pulling off that combo move. Fingers crossed that whenever LeBron James does start watching X-Men ’97, he’ll share what he thinks about the show on social media.

Even though X-Men ’97 has only just arrived, it looks like it’s on track to become one of the best Disney+ TV shows. Continue visiting CinemaBlend for more coverage on the Marvel series, and read through our 2024 TV schedule to learn what other programming is airing now and arriving soon.