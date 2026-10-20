One Big Thing That's Changed About Scrubs Since The Show Returned To The Air

The Scrubs revival is back for its second season on the 2026 TV schedule, and fans are once again loving every moment at Sacred Heart Hospital. Even 16 years after the end of the original run, the series remains a hit. While there are a lot of things that are the same, such as the return of fan-favorite doctors and Sacred Heart, there’s one big thing that’s changed since the show returned to air.

It took quite a long time for the Scrubs revival to come to fruition, but once given the greenlight by ABC, it seems like the show has been going non-stop. Scrubs made its grand return in February and was renewed for Season 2 in April, just two weeks after the Season 1 finale. Things have been moving pretty quickly on the series, and Zach Braff told Parade that it’s like they’re doing it like back in the day:

We’re living in the old school 2000 broadcast method of making television. You don’t make a show, put it on a shelf for a year, and then release it. Like you just make it and it comes out.

While the concept of making episodes as the show is airing isn’t new, it’s definitely not as common anymore. Of course, broadcast television is still widely known for following that format, but with streaming taking over, it’s understandable why it’s hard to grasp. For Donald Faison, who has done a handful of projects over the years, he’s trying to get used to this old new normal of making television. As he put it:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

This is the first time in a long time where I finished a season, the show premiered, and we were already started getting ready to start up the second season.

Considering the Scrubs revival was an instant hit, it wouldn’t be surprising if plans for the second season started not long after. Of course, filming for Season 2 of Scrubs didn’t start until over the summer, but it sounds like everyone was hard at work before then. Braff shared just how quick the turnaround is during production and post-production, pointing out that a lot has to be done, shot, edited, and delivered to the network by the time the episode airs. It’s definitely not like streaming.

Along with the quicker turnaround for new episodes, there is something else that’s different about Scrubs. Braff pointed out that there was some fan uproar over the way the revival looks, as the original was shot on 16mm film, which has a distinct look. Meanwhile, the revival is not shot on film, so Braff has been working hard with the cinematographer and colorist to try to emulate the original. This also includes changing the camera system. While it’s hard to get the old look, saturation, and color, it’s been close.

As a fan of both the original and revival of Scrubs, I love that the show is back, and I love how hard at work everyone has been to bring these new episodes as quickly as possible. I’ve definitely preferred broadcast over streaming specifically because the seasons come out sooner, and I can’t wait to see how this season of Scrubs turns out.

New episodes of the Scrubs revival air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.