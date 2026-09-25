Zach Braff Explains Why The Scrubs Revival Hasn't Shown Us J.D. And Elliot's Kid Yet

The Scrubs revival is coming back on the 2026 TV schedule next week, and I’ve never been so excited to go back to a hospital in my life. After the beloved comedy made its triumphant return last year, J.D., Elliot, Turk and all their hilarious co-workers will be back at Sacred Heart Hospital throughout the fall season. When CinemaBlend spoke to the original trio, I had to ask about one yet-to-be-seen plot point that’s been on my mind.

Will we ever meet J.D. and Elliot’s kid? Ollie Dorian has barely been mentioned except in passing when J.D. said he’d be getting to see his son “next weekend” in Episode 4, and that he’d recently built him a bunk bed. I know I’d love to see what the child of J.D. and Elliot is like. Here’s what Braff told me:

I can tell you that we probably will. You only have 21 minutes, right? It's broadcast running time. And, I think Bill Lawrence in particular really wanted to sort of just introduce the new hospital. We haven't left the hospital as much as we used to as well, so far. That's something where I think Bill is saying, ‘Let's reestablish the world. Let's introduce these new interns. Let's introduce the Vanessa Bayers and the Michael James Scott’s, and now with John Higgins, and all the new interns. And, we'll get to the kids.’ I think that going down the kid storyline is in Bill's mind, but shouldn’t be the first objective.

Yeah, this totally makes sense. All the fun of Scrubs happens when the characters are in scrubs after all, and Ollie is very much part of their home life. The original Scrubs series ended up taking us outside the hospital as the show went along, but it totally makes sense that creator Bill Lawrence wanted to establish the main setting and new characters first. As Braff added:

Not to say that it won't happen, it will, but I think he thinks that, ‘Gosh, we have so many people to service in the hospital’, he didn't really wanna start introducing all the kids yet.

Plus, J.D. has an adult kid with Elizabeth Banks’ Dr. Kim Briggs we haven’t heard much about. There could also be an opportunity to bring back Banks for an episode with their kid, Sam.

In the last season, Scrubs had a lot of new characters to introduce to us, and I thought they did a fantastic job of doing so. I found myself getting as excited about what’s going on for the interns as the original characters. For Season 2, Ava Bunn’s Sam Tosh has been promoted to the regular cast alongside the trio. John McGinley’s Dr. Cox, Judy Reyes’ Carla Espinosa, Vanessa Bayer’s Sibby and Michael James Scott’s Nurse Dubois are among the returning recurring cast members.

Then there’s a new chief resident in town with the addition of SNL’s John Higgins along with Keyla Monterros Mejia playing a surgical nurse named Mimi and Tamera Mowry-Housley guest-starring as pediatric doctor Dr. Steffie. Rachel Bilson will also be back as J.D’s new love interest, Charlie.

Scrubs Season 2 premieres on ABC on Wednesday, September 30, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays and coming to those with a Hulu subscription on the following day.