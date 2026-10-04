I Enjoyed Netflix's A Different World, But I Have A Timeline-Related Complaint

Spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s A Different World lie ahead.

The 2026 TV schedule just recently hit audiences with a serious dose of nostalgia, thanks to A Different World. A continuation of the late ‘80s/early ‘90s sitcom of the same name, this Netflix dramedy series centers on a new crop of students at the illustrious Hillman College while also featuring appearances from fan-favorite characters. As a fan of the original show, I absolutely watched this one and, overall, I had a good time with it. However, there’s one issue related to the show’s timeline that I really need to bring up.

(Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/Netflix)

A Different World’s Timeline Is Reasonable, But It’s Negatively Impacted By One Thing

Created by Felicia Pride and executive-produced by franchise OG Debbie Allen, this new version of ADW takes a lot of cues from its beloved predecessor. Among the ways that it does so is by depicting an entire school year within a single season. Now, that definitely makes sense, and the original show did that well during its six seasons on NBC. Unfortunately, that doesn’t work as smoothly in the revival.

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The sequel series offers up plenty of storylines involving its characters, like Deborah Wayne (Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert’s daughter), Shaquille Johnson (Ron Johnson’s son), Rashida Duvall and Amir Rodale. Pride and co. do their best to keep the narrative flowing, but it’s greatly hampered by the fact that the season only has 10 episodes. For that reason, within the universe of the show, weeks or even a month or so can pass between two episodes.

As a result, there are moments where characters might provide exposition to fill in gaps. One example of that happens in an episode later in the season, in which Amir reveals an indiscretion that’s only lightly set up in a previous installment. Not only that, but it feels as though viewers don’t get to know the characters as deeply as they could due to this being a relatively short season.

The original A Different World, a Black sitcom that’s seen a resurgence in recent years, had the benefit of being on the air when the traditional network sitcom model was commonplace. Because of that, each season had no less than 22 episodes, and it really felt as though audiences had plenty of time to become acquainted with Dwayne, Whitley, Ron, Freddie Brooks and those in their orbit. Sadly, we’ve now reached the point where the 13-episode model is a rarity in streaming, and that’s a shame for a show like ADW.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Still Have Hope For A Different World’s Future

Netflix just handed a second-season renewal to this HBCU-set series, and I'm glad it won't join the list of shows canceled in 2026. There’s a lot of potential for the show to grow, and I’m excited to see these actors evolve with their characters as well. My other hope is that with the second season, Pride and her writers will further refine their approach to laying out the narrative. Of course, they’ll likely still be limited by the episode count, and if we could at least get episodes longer than a half hour.

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Consistent Black representation in TV is essential (and a good point made by HBO’s Seen & Heard), so it's not lost on me just how significant ADW's renewal likely is to Black audiences. We'll see just how the show delivers more laughs, love and social commentary and, at the same time, I’ll remain optimistic about the timeline feeling more organic the next time around.

Stream both iterations of A Different World now using a Netflix subscription.