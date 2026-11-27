It's wild to think about but Survivor has been on the air for 26 years now. The competition series (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) started its run back in 2000, and longtime fans are still up to date with the current Season 51. A lot has changed over the years, including Survivor's prize money, the amount of days the game lasts, and how casting works. I recently watched a vintage clip from back in Season 2, and it totally made me miss OG Jeff Probst.

The second season of the show was titled Australian Outback, and is arguably one of the best Survivor seasons in the show's long history. Some of the most iconic players ever came out of Season 2, including Jerri Manthey and the great Colby Donaldson. I recently saw a clip of a wildly dangerous challenge, and I was shook by how different the entire show feels nowadays. You can check out the video for yourself below:

Honestly, how crazy is this Survivor challenge? Rather than the standard ones we're used to seeing every season, the above clip shows Jeff asking the cast to jump off a cliff and try to survive floating down rapids with boxes of supplies. It's truly terrifying to watch it play out, especially when you consider that Rodger Bingham had only JUST learned to swim before starting the game.

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I loved re-watching this unique challenge, as I've grown tired of seeing the same ones every single season. I mean, how many times can we watch the contestants do the same puzzle? The show's early seasons used to have challenges that were themed based on their location, making each one unique. Although as we know, Survivor has been permanently based in Fiji since Season 33. So the location-based theming has been gone since 2016.

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Seeing this retro Survivor clip also made me miss the OG version of host Jeff Probst. While he's pretty warm and cuddly nowadays, he used to be more of a hard ass. I used to love hearing him throw shade at the contestants, often adding salt to fresh wounds in the process. Seriously, he used to call people or tribes "completely useless" back in the day. This always cracked me up, but nowadays the host/showrunner is more likely to give folks a warm hug.

Jeff used to be scary during classic Survivor, but that's simply not the vibe anymore. I mean, castaways are so comfortable around him they're willing to interrupt his speeches and even give him a nickname like "Uncle Jeff." Where's the respect, people?

Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if Probst ends up changing his tune at all throughout the rest of Season 51.