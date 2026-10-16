I’m Shook After Finding Out Scrubs’ Elliot Could’ve Hooked Up With An Ex-Flame Much Sooner

I have to admit, when the Scrubs revival revealed J.D. and Elliot are divorced, I was really bummed out. ALthough now that I’ve been following the second season on the 2026 TV schedule, I see one fun part about the couple being apart: getting to see them in dating scenarios again. And I’m not over Scrubs recently bringing back one of Elliot’s ex-flames, Sean Kelly.

Last week, Scott Foley came back to Scrubs, and it was so lovely to see sparks fly between them again. As a new romance brews between the exes, I just found out how the whole thing came together. As Foley told TV Insider:

I was so thrilled they were able to make it work. They reached out last year, and I was busy and wasn’t able to do it. I felt like I missed an opportunity to be back with these guys that I enjoy working with so much. So, when they reached out this time, we were able to make the dates work.

You’re telling me this reunion could have happened sooner? I love that the Scrubs creators thought of bringing back this old boyfriend of Elliot’s because he’s a really memorable one. He was first introduced in the series' first season back in 2002, and became a major part of Season 3. The last time Scott Foley played the role was in a Season 8 episode seventeen years ago. Foley also said this of the return:

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I was so thrilled to be back in the mix. The fact that it’s been 20 years or however long it’s been since we last saw Sean, and he’s still doing the same thing, albeit in a different location and not at SeaWorld anymore… I loved it.

In the episode, J.D. runs into Sean and decides to set up his own ex with her former flame, which I found to be rather sweet. J.D. has been dating Rachel Bilson’s Charlie, and he wants to see his ex-wife happy, too. I mean, how cute is that? While Elliot initially rejects opening her heart to Sean, I’m so happy she changes her mind and they share a kiss at the aquarium.

(Image credit: ABC)

This week’s episode didn’t see the return of Scott Foley’s character, but I don’t doubt he’ll return. This season seems to be taking shifts between what cast to focus on each episode. It was nice to move the focus back to Elliot’s career in medicine before her character goes full romance mode with Sean. Oh, and seeing Neil Flynn’s Janitor back in the mix this week after initially returning last season was so fun.

Here’s hoping we get an update on the Scrubs romance between Elliot and Sean soon. Scrubs airs on ABC on Wednesday nights, and is available to stream for those with a Hulu subscription the next day. There’s still six episodes left, so I just know another episode for the new/old couple has to be coming.