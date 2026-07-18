Scrubs’ Cast Is Filming Season 2 Of The Reboot, And Zach Braff Celebrated With Sweet Posts

The Scrubs reboot had a successful launch on the 2026 TV schedule. It became an instant hit on ABC when it premiered earlier this year, and it's since been renewed for a second season. A handful of franchise OGs appeared in the first season, with the reboot cast led by the returning Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke, and more OGs are expected to return. Now, production has officially begun on Season 2, and Braff celebrated with some truly lovely posts.

It felt like it took forever for the Scrubs reboot to get off the ground, with discussions apparently going back and forth for a while. So the notion of the actors returning to the Sacred Heart set to film a second season of this revival is very satisfying for this fan. With the cast back on set, Braff celebrated by sharing a photo of himself, Chalke and Faison on Instagram, and I’m loving the caption added to the post:

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As a fan, I can honestly say it's so great to see the three of them back on set! We had to wait six years to see JD, Elliot, and Turk together again and, now, we only have to wait a matter of months for new episodes. With filming having started, I would hope that more BTS content will be shared in the months to come. In the meantime, though, Braff's other photo, which shows Faison with Penny the dog, is just warming my heart:

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As of now, it’s unknown when Scrubs Season 2 will premiere, but the presence of BTS material makes the prospect of its return feel all the more real. Even though Braff's photos are making me excited for the second season, I’m also nervous about what could be coming. Of course, this is a fun show, but it can also be heartbreaking. After all, the writers managed to throw in that twist involving John C. McGinley’s Dr. Cox, which was devastating.

Before all that, though, it was hard to predict just how it would predict how the medical show would fare. Reboots and revivals are all the rage in Hollywood right now, and they can be hit or miss. Ultimately, reviews for Scrubs were mostly positive, though, and the reboot’s premiere brought in big ratings. With the return of numerous OGs and the introduction of a new crop of young doctors, the franchise seems to have found a solid balance between the old and the new.

I'm hopeful that additional details on Season 2 of Scrubs will be revealed in the coming weeks. Networks are beginning to finalize their fall schedules, so it may not be long before ABC releases premiere dates. At the very least, fans can feel relief knowing that filming has started, and here's hoping the cast and crew have a great shoot. For now, watch the original Scrubs and first season of the reboot with a Hulu subscription.