Zach Braff Teases More OG Characters For The Scrubs Reboot, And There’s One I Really Need To See

Scrubs made a triumphant return on the 2026 TV schedule. After years of discussions, fans finally returned to Sacred Heart Hospital earlier this year with the new reboot, starring Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke. The series also brought back other original cast members in either recurring or guest starring roles, and Braff is teasing even more returns for the second season. But there is one that I really need to see.

What Zach Braff Had To Say

The first season of the Scrubs reboot saw a handful of Sacred Heart favorites coming back to the hospital. Aside from the three leads, John C. McGinley, Robert Maschio, Christa Miller, Neil Flynn, and Phill Lewis appeared, as well as Judy Reyes, who was pulling double duty between Scrubs and High Potential. Fans also got to see a new group of doctors under J.D.’s watchful eye, and there is going to be much more to come.

Braff told People what to expect in the second season, and I’m excited to see how they make the show even better:

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Scrubs season 2 is gonna be even better than the first. I feel like we all learned so much in doing season 1. So we learned what the audience really liked. We learned the tone and a lot of more guest stars will be back for the fans. I'll tease that. Or we're booking a lot of their fan favorites as we speak.

There’s a reason that Scrubs was able to go for nine seasons during its original run, and why the reboot is doing so well. It’s partly because of the incredible cast and the fun storylines that easily transition into pretty heavy topics. The first season of the reboot had a great mix of old and new, and it was so great seeing fan-favorites coming back. So I’m happy to know that that will continue for the upcoming second season.

Who I’m Hoping To See

As previously mentioned, Season 1 of the Scrubs reboot brought back several original stars, and that pattern will continue for Season 2. It sounds like there will be some characters coming back that did not return for the first season. While there have been a lot of characters to come and go through the doors of Sacred Heart Hospital, I am hoping that Ken Jenkins, who starred as Dr. Bob Kelso for most of Scrubs’ run, pops by to pass judgment on the new-ish staff, even if it’s a brief appearance.

(Image credit: ABC)

The actor is currently 85 and retired, so it might take a bit more convincing and legwork, but you never know. His last on-screen role was back in 2019, so he seems to be done with acting . However, creator Bill Lawrence has previously expressed interest on X about having Jenkins on the reboot, so it’s always possible. Dr. Kelso was definitely an entertaining character, even if he was cold and heartless. He did show a softer side at times, and now that J.D. is the hospital’s chief, it would be fun to see how he reacts to that change. If all we get is a voicemail, even that would be welcomed.

It’s unknown just who will be appearing in the second season of Scrubs, whom fans have not seen in a while, but more information will likely be announced in the coming months. Season 2 is confirmed to premiere this fall on ABC, but for now, all seasons of Scrubs are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.