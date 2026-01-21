When it comes to famous TV chefs, few are as well-known or reputable as Gordon Ramsay. His food opinions have earned him many fans and helped many restaurants stay afloat over the years. So, needless to say, his takes on the culinary arts carry a bit of weight. For all the food he loves and celebrates, however, there is one food he can't bring himself to eat, and I definitely agree with him on this one.

Fans are currently waiting for Ramsay's various shows to return amid the 2026 TV schedule. In the meantime, UK-born chef shared one food he'll refuse to eat with The Takeout. I'm not surprised that he picked a vegetable, and I'm also not shocked that his reasoning came from how it is prepared:

The only thing I draw the line at ... is eating overcooked food. There is NOTHING worse than an overcooked Brussels sprouts. The smell is disgusting.

I must note he said "overcooked Brussels sprouts" and didn't write off the food completely. Cooked on high heat and made crisp, the vegetable can be and is delicious. Unfortunately, they can be easy to overcook and, when the plant gets mushy, it starts to have a sulfurous smell that I would definitely liken to a fart.

More On Gordon Ramsay I Love Gordon Ramsay Just As Much As The Next Home Chef, But Can We Talk About How His New Show Is A Ripoff Of His Own Show?

It's been said by chefs that we eat with more than just our mouths, and this is a perfect example. As someone who has overcooked a Brussels sprout or two in my day, I would say the taste can be very similar. However, it is hard to get past the thought that it was made from Mortal Engines' machine that makes food out of poop. For the same reason, it's rude to break wind during a meal, it may be equally rude to fill the house with the smell of Brussels sprouts and expect everyone to enjoy the meal.

I do find it funny that Gordon Ramsay is offended by the odor of Brussels sprouts, especially since he once made whiskey with sheep poop. I guess that's technically not food, so that's where he draws the line.

Ramsay previously said he gave his worst insults to people who lied to him and, now, I'm just dying to see someone lie to him about leaving Brussels sprouts in the oven for too long. I find it hard to believe he'd react worse than the times he's been served spoiled or raw food, but I'd love to find out!

I'm eager for a new Gordon Ramsay show in 2026, so here's hoping we'll get an announcement about the return of a new project soon. In the meantime, be sure to check out his recent post celebrating his 29th anniversary, in which he looks almost exactly the same as he did back then.