More Evidence Tom Brady And Alix Earle Are Still Hanging Out Amid Romance Rumors

Back in January — after Tom Brady and Alix Earle were caught on camera flirting at a New Year’s Eve bash — I can’t say I predicted that we’d still be talking about them three months later. However, here we are, as evidence continues to suggest the retired NFL great is still hanging out with the influencer who is 23 years his junior. So what were these two up to this time?

Tom Brady may say he doesn’t have much time for a personal life, but he sure seems to end up at a lot of the same parties Alix Earle attends. An anonymous tip sent to Deuxmoi pointed out that the Dancing with the Stars alum was in Las Vegas this weekend for a preview of the new Zero Bond location at The Wynn. The ex-New England Patriot, meanwhile, was in the audience for UFC 326, which was also held in Las Vegas. The gossip blogger’s post teased in the caption:

What are the chances these two didn’t not bump into each other this weekend?

I’m not sure about the bumping, and I also don’t know how to correctly answer that double-negative question, but it doesn’t matter, because it took exactly zero sleuthing to discover that 48-year-old Tom Brady did, in fact, end up at the same Zero Bond party as the 25-year-old influencer.

Article continues below

Both posed for pics at the star-studded event — with other guests reportedly including LeBron James, Jessica Alba, Jon Hamm, Ryan Phillippe, Rumer Willis and more — however, the age-gap couple in question were not photographed together.

Romance rumors have swirled around Tom Brady and Alix Earle since New Year’s, when videos of them circulated from a yacht party in St. Barth’s. They were seen speaking into each other’s ears over the loud music as she rubbed his back, and they danced next to each other.

The DWTS runner-up raised eyebrows in the days that followed, teasing “new beginnings” and “new friends” just weeks after her breakup with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Sources said Tom Brady and Alix Earle continued texting, and in late January, they both attended the National College Football Championship.

Seemingly everybody had an opinion, from Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy defending the age gap to Chelsea Handler calling the ex-QB “boring” to former Bachelor Ben Higgins feeling “icky” about anybody “dating someone strictly for the idea of a headline.” Even Alix Earle’s dad was name-dropping the future Hall of Famer.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then in February they both hit the streets of San Francisco for the Super Bowl, where — in addition to the game — they hit up two of the same parties but again were never pictured together.

It’s hard to tell what the nature of Tom Brady and Alix Earle’s relationship is, or if they even have one. Three months after first being seen together, speculation abounds over whether this is a fling or something more, but with no word from either party and a possible effort to avoid being photographed together as they attend the same events, we’ll have to remain in the dark a little longer.