Great British Bake Off’s Noel Fielding Breaks His Silence After Everyone’s Favorite Booze-Loving Judge Announces Exit
Talk about a bittersweet goodbye!
There’s no question that The Great British Bake Off is one of the best baking shows television can offer (even as a perfect in-the-background series), and that’s been proven through the show’s longevity across the past 15 years. While it feels like we’ll be watching talented bakers whip up signatures, technicals and showstoppers and careful judging from Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith forever, this week Leith announced her time as a judge was coming to an end. Host Noel Fielding has shared his thoughts on the exit.
Prue Leith, who is known for loving a spiked dessert from the contestants, joined the series (now available to stream with a Netflix subscription) back in 2017 for series eight after Mary Berry left the show. Here’s what Fielding said of the news:
Isn’t that the sweetest response? What's even better is he posted it on Instagram alongside all these adorable pictures of their time together on the show. Check it:
Paul Hollywood also posted his own tribute about Prue Leith, but it was more short and sweet. Take a look:
Aww, The Great British Bake Off sure isn’t going to be the same without Prue Leith. Noel Fielding joined the show at the same time as a presenter, originally alongside Sandi Toksvig for three seasons before sharing the hosting duties with Matt Lucas for three more. His current co-host is Allison Hammond, who joined back in 2023. The only consistent judge throughout every season has been Paul Hollywood.
Prue Leith made the announcement she’d be leaving the series earlier this week. Check out what she said on her Instagram:
Prue Leith’s expertise in food started in 1960 when she went to London from her home in South Africa to attend the Cordon Bleu Cookery School. By 1969, she had opened her own Michelin-starred restaurant called Leith’s. In 1975, she founded her own school for pro and amateur chefs, and continued to share her love of food (and educated others) with tons of cookbooks before joining The Great British Bake Off.
We do wonder who will replace Prue Leith, especially after the memorable mark she’s left on the beloved series! The Great British Bake Off is expected to return this fall, but the official premiere date has yet to land on the 2026 TV schedule.
