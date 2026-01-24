Great British Bake Off’s Noel Fielding Breaks His Silence After Everyone’s Favorite Booze-Loving Judge Announces Exit

There’s no question that The Great British Bake Off is one of the best baking shows television can offer (even as a perfect in-the-background series), and that’s been proven through the show’s longevity across the past 15 years. While it feels like we’ll be watching talented bakers whip up signatures, technicals and showstoppers and careful judging from Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith forever, this week Leith announced her time as a judge was coming to an end. Host Noel Fielding has shared his thoughts on the exit.

Prue Leith, who is known for loving a spiked dessert from the contestants, joined the series (now available to stream with a Netflix subscription) back in 2017 for series eight after Mary Berry left the show. Here’s what Fielding said of the news:

Prue thank you for 10 glorious years on Bake Off. You are a force of nature and an inspiration to the world. A dazzle of colours and that wonderful smile. I will never forget the laughs we had and all the times @shazs101 and I would sing Wicked Game to you in the make up chair replacing all the You’s with Prue’s ! Everyone would join in and your face would light up. We will miss your energy and charisma in the tent x Noel x

Isn’t that the sweetest response? What's even better is he posted it on Instagram alongside all these adorable pictures of their time together on the show. Check it:

Paul Hollywood also posted his own tribute about Prue Leith, but it was more short and sweet. Take a look:

Aww, The Great British Bake Off sure isn’t going to be the same without Prue Leith. Noel Fielding joined the show at the same time as a presenter, originally alongside Sandi Toksvig for three seasons before sharing the hosting duties with Matt Lucas for three more. His current co-host is Allison Hammond, who joined back in 2023. The only consistent judge throughout every season has been Paul Hollywood.

Prue Leith made the announcement she’d be leaving the series earlier this week. Check out what she said on her Instagram:

Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years. I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4. But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden. Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it.

Prue Leith’s expertise in food started in 1960 when she went to London from her home in South Africa to attend the Cordon Bleu Cookery School. By 1969, she had opened her own Michelin-starred restaurant called Leith’s. In 1975, she founded her own school for pro and amateur chefs, and continued to share her love of food (and educated others) with tons of cookbooks before joining The Great British Bake Off.

We do wonder who will replace Prue Leith, especially after the memorable mark she’s left on the beloved series! The Great British Bake Off is expected to return this fall, but the official premiere date has yet to land on the 2026 TV schedule.