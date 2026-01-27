Chrissy Teigen Made A Bold Claim About Never Farting In Front Of John Legend, And Girl What?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of Hollywood's most popular couples, and after twelve years of marriage and four children, they're still going strong. The model and TV personality was asked what the secret to their marriage was, and it seems it's to keep things classy, not gassy.

Teigen told E! News that she does not fart in front of her husband, even though they're a decade-plus into their union. Personally, I think that's wild, but the way she talked about it, she believes it's important that she doesn't:

For all he knows, I have never farted or pooped. You got to keep the sexy and preserve the sexy in a little bit of ways. I won't say that John necessarily does that all the time, but I make sure that I do.

This wouldn't be the first time I've heard someone make a claim like Chrissy Teigen, and it wouldn't be the first time I've been skeptical of it, either. She's lived in close proximity to John Legend for a very long time, and they've been through a lot of highs and lows together. To think she's remained constantly vigilant and hasn't let a toot out in front of him is hard to imagine.

More On Chrissy Teigen (Image credit: Ellen Show) Chrissy Teigen Dropped A Surprise 'No Pants Post,' Admitted She Wants To 'Be Cremated With Only A Shirt On'

This is especially true when I also read that she has a habit of waking up in the middle of the night and eating ribs. I also love to eat ribs, but it's a rare occurrence that I don't find myself bloated and in need of a bathroom break after. I can't even imagine how wild it'd be to devour some in the middle of the night, and then go back to bed with my stomach gurgling.

All that said, I get the sentiment that Chrissy Teigen is going for, and her wish to keep the "sexy" alive for husband John Legend. In a world where Demi Moore is trying to spread the word about normalizing farting, it was only a matter of time before another celebrity emerged with the take that someone can't fart in front of the person they're closest to.

Not to say there's anything wrong with that, because there are other people who are all to comfortable to let one rip even at the expense of others. Chris Pratt, for example, farted so hard while filming The Electric State that it ruined a scene. That's the kind of fart that impacts multiple people's jobs and livelihoods, and maybe even delays them getting home to their families.

Does Chrissy Teigen's abstinence from flatulence keep her marriage to John Legend strong? Who can say, but I guess it's a trade-off for getting to joke about how he looks like Arthur. I'd also say it's easy to stay married when you're taking lavish vacations to sunny beaches during the winter, like the couple recently did ahead of The Voice's return.