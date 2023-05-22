One Year Later, Chrissy Metz Gets Real About 'Desperately' Missing This Is Us

It’s been nearly a year since This Is Us aired its series finale and gave fans all the feels. Yet in some ways, it feels like we only just said goodbye to the Pearson family. Much of the cast has been busy since the heart-wrenching NBC drama came to a conclusion, which has been nice to see. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t miss the acclaimed series. As a matter of fact, Kate Pearson herself, Chrissy Metz, is "desperately" missing her on-screen family.

The actress, who is starring in the upcoming moving Stay Awake, spoke to People ahead of the one-year anniversary of the This Is Us finale, which is on Wednesday. The actress confessed that she misses the series, but not just because of the people she met while working on it. The star explained:

I miss This Is Us desperately. And not only was it life-changing for me, but the best people, the way that it touched people's lives and hearts and minds, it was really, really special.

This Is Us ran for six seasons on NBC, so it’s not surprising to see that Chrissy Metz has a hard time letting go. The show, especially the series finale, had a lot of meaningful moments, whether it was Jack Pearson talking to his kids or "The Big Three" having a moment of their own. Of course, there were plenty of obstacles as well, such as Kate and Toby’s baby hurdles or Kevin’s addiction. Through its storytelling, the program was able to cover a lot of subject that clearly struck a chord with viewers. With that in mind, you can't help but understand why Metz feels the way that she does.

She does have some things to remember her time on the set by, though. After wrapping, the actress wanted take some props from set, including a piano. Ultimately, she got to take home some of Kate’s other things. Had I been in her position, I probably would've done all I could to secure some mementos for myself.

Also, though the series ended a year ago, she's still close to her former co-stars, it seems. When Justin Hartley’s new CBS show Tracker, formerly named The Never Game, was ordered to series, Chrissy Metz and other This Is Us stars were quick to celebrate Hartley’s series. It's lovely to see that the bonds between the actors remain strong and that some like Metz continue to have an appreciation for everything that the show accomplished during its six years on the air. While the star may "desperately" miss the production, I would think that she remains comforted by the memories she has from set.

It can't be said for sure just yet whether This Is Us will receive a revival or reunion in the future, so fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for news on that front.