Oppenheimer's David Krumholtz Is Coming To Law And Order: SVU To Hang With Ice-T, And Seth Rogen Had The Best Reaction

Law & Order: SVU is hitting a major milestone in 2024 with its 25th season, which arrives on January 18 in the 2024 TV schedule. While the season will be shorter than usual due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike delays, the main stars will be back, and now an Oppenheimer actor has revealed his upcoming role on the NBC drama. And who can blame David Krumholtz for sharing the news with a picture of Ice-T, or Seth Rogen for his reaction to it?

On the heels of Oppenheimer becoming one of the biggest winners at the Golden Globes – including the trophies for Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Performance by an Actor for Cillian Murphy – there is some news to celebrate for another member of the Oppenheimer cast. David Krumholtz, who played Isidor Isaac Rabi in the hit film, revealed his upcoming arrival on Law & Order: SVU, posting this on Instagram:

A post shared by David Krumholtz (@davidkrumholtz) A photo posted by on

Krumholtz didn't give away any details about his role on SVU Season 25 other than that he was working on the show for the "past couple weeks," so it's at least safe to say that he has a bigger role than a random NYC witness or corpse! The photo with Ice-T is fun, especially since fans don't often see Fin smiling like that as a sergeant of a unit dedicated to offenses that are considered especially heinous.

Plus, this is actually Krumholtz's second appearance on SVU, after appearing in a Season 12 episode back in 2010 and adding him to the ranks of actors to play multiple roles in the same show. (That category also includes Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino.) The Santa Clause actor received plenty of support in the comment section of his photo with Ice-T, including a comment from none other than Seth Rogen. Take a look at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem voice actor's short and sweet response:

What!????!!!

Those are the punctuation marks of a longtime SVU fan, if you ask me! I'd say that Seth Rogen is officially excited on Krumholtz's behalf that he'll be returning to SVU. In the comments, the upcoming guest star responded by saying "yes, it’s true. Ice got to work with me." The exchange is likely a lot funnier than whatever happens in the case that brings the Oppenheimer actor into the mix, but Rogen chiming in isn't as random as you might think.

While Seth Rogen is best known for films like Pineapple Express and This Is The End, TV roles like in Pam & Tommy, and executive producing projects like Preacher and The Boys, he is also a longtime fan of Law & Order: SVU. Back in late 2013, he posted on Twitter (now known as X) about loving "the 35 eps of Law and Order SVU I watched."

Whether or not that's an exaggeration, I think any SVU fan who has tuned into a USA marathon or checked out the show streaming via Hulu subscription or Peacock Premium subscription can relate to watching episode after episode. In fact, Rogen seems to know that feeling very well, as he posted a little over a year later:

There is no limit to the amount of Law and Order: SVU I can watch in a single sitting.January 19, 2015 See more

Same here, Seth Rogen! SVU also wasn't just a craze for him for the year between late 2013 and early 2015, either, as he had a hot take on B.D. Wong's Dr. George Huang (who ranks among the franchise characters to appear in the most episodes) a few years later. It was "for huge Law and Order SVU fans only," he put it:

This tweet is for huge Law and Order SVU fans only: it’s strange how they first introduced Dr. Huang as like a weirdo and then they were clearly like “on second thought, just play it like a normal guy.”September 9, 2018 See more

Other than enjoying seeing Seth Rogen's support for David Krumholtz returning to the world of Ice-T's Fin and Mariska Hargitay's Benson, my biggest takeaway here might be that we definitely need to see Rogen as an SVU guest star at some point. After more than 500 episodes and approaching the milestone 25th season, plenty of big names have appeared as guest stars.

For now, we can plan on seeing David Krumholtz join SVU in a role that I can only assume is very different from Oppenheimer's Isidor Isaac Rabi... and The Santa Clauses' Bernard, for that matter! Tune in to NBC on Thursday, January 18 for the Season 25 premiere of Law & Order: SVU, in between the Season 23 premiere of Law & Order and Season 4 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime.