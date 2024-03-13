‘A Bulge Cannot Be Showing:’ Oscars Producers Detail All The Rules For Getting John Cena Onstage Without Putting Him In Tighty Whities
Getting John Cena on stage at the Oscars "naked" was a surprisingly complex process.
Putting on the Oscars is, based on the stories people have told, one of the most complex television productions of the year. With a live show anything can happen, and sometimes it does. While this year went by without a controversial on-stage slap, the show did pay tribute to a previous Oscars controversy, by having John Cena appear on screen (nearly) naked, and it turns out making that happen was quite the undertaking.
One of the 2024 Academy Awards' funniest moments came when Jimmy Kimmel referenced the 1974 Oscars show when an actual streaker crossed the stage during the show. This was followed by a bit in which John Cena, with a strategically placed (and strategically large) award envelope shuffled across the stage, apparently nude. Speaking with Variety, Disney TV’s Rob Mills reveals how the bit was done, and what was necessary to get it by Standards and Practices, saying…
Cena was on stage to present the award for Costume Design, a fitting choice considering that he didn’t look like he was wearing any clothing at all, and thus could use a costume at all. Instead, Cena was wearing a piece of clothing that prevented anything from being seen that would have caused an FCC violation but still held up the illusion of nudity.
The question of the envelope slipping out of place was a major concern, and while S&P wanted something done that made it clear Cena wasn’t naked, that would have destroyed the comedy of the bit. They found a way to cover the actor so that, if something went wrong, nothing lewd would occur.
It seems S&P was worried about complaints from viewers who wouldn’t have found the joke very funny. In the end, however, the producers of the Oscars were able to get the bit to a place where everybody was happy with it, though producer Molly McNearney says she’s sure Standards & Practices would have preferred they not push the… envelope so far…
In the end, it’s far from clear simply watching the show if John Cena is wearing anything at all, which McNearney says is exactly what she wanted from the bit. Credit goes to John Cena as well who was clearly game for the joke and pulled it all off perfectly.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Jeff McCobb
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest