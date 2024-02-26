I'm Looking At This Pic Of Outlander Prepping Its Eighth And Final Season, And It's Hard To Believe It's The End Of An Era

We may be in the midst of yet another Droughtlander as we await word on when Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will finally air, but it appears that such is not the case for those involved with bringing the romantic drama to our ever eager eyeballs. It was in January 2023 (before filming on Season 7 was done ) that fans found out their beloved time travel story would end with Season 8 , and we’ve been dreading the beginning of the end ever since. Now, I’m looking at this pic of the hit prepping its eighth and final season, and it’s really hard to believe it’s the end of an era!

What Have We Seen Of Outlander Prepping Season 8?

Uggghhhhhgghghg…Guys? As excited as we all are to hear news on what’s next for Claire and Jamie after the Season 7 midseason finale (not to mention when we can see it for ourselves), and get updates about the spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood , what we actually want is for the time traveling romance with some of TV’s sexiest moments to last until every Fraser we’ve come to know has been buried in the family graveyard at Lallybroch.

Alas, this shall not come to pass (unless the series finale is especially tragic), as Season 8 will see our last set of Outlander adventures. The episodes are about to begin filming, and, like, I cannot believe it. Just look!

Le sigh…It was difficult to believe that stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan had already been working on the show for a whole seven years back in 2021 , now it’s coming up on a full decade since the historical drama debuted, and they appear to be quite happy to celebrate by getting to work on the final season.

Of course, the two have already fully admitted that filming this season is probably going to get them choked up . After all, they’ve become such good friends in real life and delivered such amazing on-screen chemistry that there’s a segment of the fandom that thinks they’re secretly a couple in real life, and that’s despite the fact that Heughan simply refuses to call Balfe back !

Not only have the Frasers been a big part of the actors’ lives, and led them to fame and more career opportunities, but they’ve also met and worked with a lot of amazing people during their time on Outlander. In late 2022, Heughan said he’d miss the “camaraderie” of the cast and crew whenever filming wrapped for good, and revealed that the vibe on set changed last year, once everyone began to “feel it” and realize that the end was nigh .

On top of that, well, there’s us! The fans are going to be devastated to see the show end, regardless of how fulfilling or hoped-for that finale ends up being when the eighth season delivers closing credits for the last time. But, at least we still have several episodes of intrigue and additional hot romance times to look forward to until then. Again, though…siiiiiiiigh.