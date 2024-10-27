Outlander Has Fully Wrapped, And Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe And More Have Messages For The Fans And The People Of Scotland: ‘The Journey Of A Lifetime’

It’s one thing to ken that Outlander will be ending, but it’s quite another to see the evidence piled right before your face from cast members like Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. But all good things must come to an end, and that is what is happening with Starz’s flagship TV series, as the cast and crew took to social media to say their goodbyes this weekend.

The drama is getting an outsized run before it finishes. Outlander Season 7 (Part 2) will hit the 2025 TV schedule, with Season 8 still to follow. However, the show takes time to edit and put together, and the cast and crew have wrapped on filming over the last few weeks. This weekend, showrunner Matthew B Roberts announced the show is finally well and truly finished with a sweet post paying homage to the team, the fans, and of course, Scotland. He noted it’s been the” journey of a lifetime,” writing,

As I say goodbye to Scotland, hopefully not for the last time, it feels like I’m leaving more than just a location. What started as a distant place across the world has become a home in the truest sense. From day one, the people of Scotland welcomed a small group of Sassenachs from Los Angeles with open arms. They didn’t just let us film here—they embraced us, shared their stunning landscapes and culture, and made us feel like we belonged. Working on Outlander has been the journey of a lifetime.

He also wrote the series has “changed” him “both personally and professionally” and had fond thoughts about starting as a writer and shifting into the showrunner role later. His words spoke to the “brilliant cast and the crew” and also the fans who have “kept us going and made this all possible.” See his full Instagram post .

If I wasn’t already in my feels before getting to the end of his three paragraph comment, I certainly was after. Yet, he’s not the only part of the Outlander family to wrap this week. Sam Heughan also shared a post over the weekend, and while it’s tragically more tricorn hat than kilt, his sentiment was also very memorable. The actor wrote that it’s been “hard to say goodbye,” which makes sense.

A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) A photo posted by on

The show has been on the air since August of 2014 and started filming nearly a year before that in October of 2013. It’s been more than a decade for leads like Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, who were a part of the series from the very beginning. That’s a huge swathe of one’s career to spend on one show, and for the two leads, it was a role that really helped both of them break out in mainstream Hollywood.

For Balfe, the theme she really wanted to hammer home after pickups and reshoots were finally over was how much playing Claire changed her life. Her post also spoke to the fans, cast and crew, though I like how she shouted out Ron Moore and Diana Gabaldon too. Classy move.

A post shared by Caitríonabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) A photo posted by on

Outlander has been slow roll wrapping over the past few weeks and the final day of regular filming for Season 8 went down on September 27th. Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna Randall Fraser on the series, actually shared her post wrapping a few weeks ago, but her sentiment was very similar to what the remainder of the cast was feeling this weekend.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Sophie Skelton (@sophie.skelton) A photo posted by on

In addition, the cast shared a fun video as some people were finishing up a few weeks ago in which they admitted what they wanted to steal from the Outlander set . So, yes, it’s been a bit of a slow roll for people to say goodbye to the series. And again, there’s more to come with the Season 7, Part 2 premiere slated for November 22.

Now, Starz, can we please can we get more Spartacus updates?