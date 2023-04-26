Outlander Fans Are Ready For Season 7, So Sam Heughan Selling Gin In A Kilt Is Really Winning Them Over

Fans of historical romance have been rejoicing for a while now, as we know that this dreaded Droughtlander is finally nearing its end. The highly anticipated Outlander Season 7 will debut as part of the 2023 TV schedule when it hits Starz in mid-June, and star Sam Heughan has been doing a great job of getting fans pumped for the time traveling drama . But, something else he’s now promoting is the release of his new gin, and you better believe that the Scottish actor selling gin in a kilt is really winning fans over.

What Are Outlander Fans Saying About Sam Heughan Selling His Gin In A Kilt?

Though the man who’s brought Jamie Fraser to life for almost a full decade now for millions of fans around the world has been known to fill his Instagram and Twitter feed with lots of solid updates on his hit romantic drama, he’s also been using his platform to talk about his brand of spirits, The Sassenach, since late 2019. He’s now once again donned a kilt to promote the brand, though he’s not driving around in a whisky truck with his face on it this time.

You know his fans love it when Heughan is in a kilt (though I, personally, am surprised we didn’t get even a hint of his knees in the short clip), and are now very eager to celebrate the reveal of his new gin, especially in light of Season 7 premiering soon, as this tweet notes:

So we get Sassenach Gin to sip with our S7 viewing, eh?! pic.twitter.com/56UEtxDKMaApril 25, 2023 See more

This person is really on the ball when it comes to putting a timeline together, because not only is The Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin hitting U.S. store shelves on June 15, but this just so happens to be literally one day before the seventh season of Outlander premieres. And, more than one person noted that the color of the bottle for his new product matches his attire pretty perfectly:

Looks great!! Congrats 🍸😍 Matches the kilt!

The actor seems like a savvy businessman, so I doubt that this release and the end of the Droughtlander being so close is any kind of coincidence. As viewers now know, this will be the penultimate season of the long-running drama, and Jamie’s portrayer has already been teasing Season 8 . He’s clearly excited for what’s coming, as are all of the fans around the world. We’ve already been told that we’’ll be treated to a “huge” season , both in length and scope, as Jamie and his allies will be attempting to save Claire after the Season 6 ending left her imprisoned for a murder she didn’t commit.

In fact, it’s incredibly likely that getting his wife out of the very serious bind she currently finds herself in will involve a bit of smuggling, something that Jamie knows quite a bit about from his time as A. Malcolm. None of that was lost on yet another fan who wished the one time James Bond hopeful well in his new business venture:

Congratulations Sam! I love how you kept the same bottle and the colour is amazing. Cannot wait to add #SassenachGin to my collection. Just maybe, there will need to be smuggling involved once again 🤷🏼‍♀️

Well, there’s nothing quite like Sam Heughan sporting a kilt to get fans even more interested in Outlander, so I think it’s fair to say that everyone is totally ready to see what transpires when the series returns in June!