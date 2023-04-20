Outlander's Sam Heughan Is Getting Fans Pumped Not Only For Droughtlander's End, But Also His New Rom-Com

Outlander viewers can always be sure of at least two things: that our dreaded Droughtlanders will eventually end, and that the stars will eagerly discuss any upcoming season. In fact, Sam Heughan has already been pretty busy hyping this summer’s debut of Outlander Season 7 and teasing Season 8 , which will see the time-travel romance’s end . He’s now getting fans even more pumped as we approach the show’s premiere, and is also getting the word out about his new rom-com, Love Again, which is one of the many upcoming book to screen adaptations on the way.

How Is Sam Heughan Getting Fans Pumped For Outlander Season 7?

Not only has this hiatus been long, but filming on the penultimate season (which will return fans to the days of longer seasons with 16 episodes, half airing this summer and the rest becoming one of the greatest Starz shows in 2024) took nearly a full year. So, despite us being updated during that time on things like how “huge” the season will be and getting to see Season 7 footage that brings questions about Claire , we still want more. Luckily, the long-time James Bond hopeful took to Instagram recently to showcase some amazing photos from the new episodes. Take a look!

A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

OMG. This. Is. EXCITING!! You guys, these are the first new photos we’ve gotten since…OK, it was just around four weeks ago, but still. It’s felt like forever, and every Sassenach reading this right now knows exactly what I’m talking about! The pictures go from two of Claire and Jamie embracing to two of them looking very seriously off into the distance in the same location, which is clearly a camp of some kind.

What isn’t quite clear yet is how much of a time jump we’ll be in store for, as these new photos, once again, show Mrs. Fraser with hair that’s much longer than it was when she was carted off to Wilmington at the end of the previous season. We already know that the new episodes will kick off basically where Season 6 ended , though, so it’ll only be a matter of time now until all is revealed and fans can see just how Jamie, Young Ian, and their allies save Claire .

How Is Sam Heughan Getting Fans Pumped For Love Again?

While the star “wasn’t quite ready” for his early James Bond opportunity , that doesn’t mean that his career has been devoid of movie roles during his time portraying Jamie Fraser. He’s appeared in The Spy Who Dumped Me with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, for instance, and also played an important part in the Bloodshot cast alongside Vin Diesel. But, now he’s preparing fans for the May 5 opening of his rom-com with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In fact, he and his co-star have done some videos to let fans know that they can already get tickets to Love Again , like this cute one which is definitely rom-com appropriate and shows off the kind of chemistry we’re set to see on the big screen:

Bring someone you love to watch our movie @loveagainmovie on 5th of May. ❤️💕 @SamHeughan @celinedion Get tickets now! https://t.co/xp4tu9NKJY pic.twitter.com/BnAc0wIzwpApril 19, 2023 See more

I don’t know what you think, but it does seem like this Droughtlander is finally starting to pay off for Heughan’s many fans!