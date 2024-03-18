Parody Site Takes Responsibility For Reba McEntire And Taylor Swift Feud Rumor, But Still Blames the Country Legend For The Hoopla

Reba McEntire is beloved by so many for more than a few reasons. Not only has she endeared herself to the public through her work as a singer and actress, but fans have also come to love her no-nonsense persona. With that, she’s been known to share honest thoughts when the opportunity calls on her to do so. That was the case when she personally responded to a rumor that she had beef with Taylor Swift. Since she did that, the parody site that sparked speculation of a supposed feud has taken responsibility. However, it still blames McEntire for the hoopla.

The initial faux report that started all of this came from a Facebook account by the name of America Loves Liberty. Per the post, Reba McEntire had supposedly said that while performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII, she was disappointed to see Taylor Swift on the jumbotron. It was claimed that at the time, Swift was laughing and being inappropriate during the event and that McEntire said, “I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.” Not so fast, though, The 68-year-old songstress took to her Instagram with a screenshot of the post and, via her caption, she said:

Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry.

She wasted no time seeking to set the record straight on that front, and that’s understandable. Most of us probably know by now, that when it comes to the Internet, a lot of false information can make the rounds. Admittedly, this particular narrative seemed flimsy to begin with, considering the singer has praised Taylor Swift in the past. Months ago, she even recalled the moment she knew Swift was going to be a phenomenon . So both of the stars’ respective fanbases can relax, as it seems we’re nowhere near a situation that’ll rival the Swift/Kanye West/Kim Kardashian drama .

The parody-filled America Loves Liberty account eventually responded to the buzz over its post, owning up to what had gone down. However, it blamed Reba McEntire for the mess due to one specific reason. As the page bluntly put it in an FB post , the songstress doesn’t understand how satire works:

Dearest new fans: Reba isn't a victim of some horrible rumor. Reba fell for satire. Reba can't read past a headline.

Tell us how you really feel. One could argue that the country music icon probably wouldn’t have been aware of the site at all had fans not started hounding her about the post. Regardless of that though, we can all just consider this situation squashed.

At present, Reba McEntire has other matters that are currently occupying much of her time. She’s currently one of the latest judges on The Voice and is arguably one of the show’s most lively personalities. Ironically, just a few weeks ago, McEntire had to dispel rumors that she was planning to leave the series. So, all in all, it’s clear that she’s a person who has no problem speaking her mind on gossip, regardless of how it seems to start.

You can catch her on The Voice, which airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET