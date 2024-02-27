After Rumors Swirled Reba McEntire Was Leaving The Voice, She Did Not Hold Back In Her Response

Season 25 of The Voice has kicked off, and the coaches are already playing dirty. This season has seen the return of Chance the Rapper and the first-ever coaching duo with Dan + Shay. Country superstar Reba McEntire is also back for her second season, after her singer Ruby Leigh was the runner-up in Season 24. However, rumors have swirled that she is already planning to leave, but now McEntire has set the record straight.

While McEntire hasn’t indicated that she plans to leave the NBC singing competition, that hasn’t stopped sites from reporting otherwise. So, she took to Twitter to squash those claims, making sure everyone knows that no, she is not leaving The Voice, and she is staying through to at least the end of the season:

Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.

McEntire shared the same post on her Instagram, with a screenshot of the article claiming that she is leaving, with the word “False” written over it in big red letters. The singer will continue to coach aspiring artists and hopefully take them to the live finale so they can become the next winner of The Voice. The series did make a pretty big deal of McEntire joining for Season 24, and for good reason.

Reba McEntire leaving isn’t the only rumor that The Voice has faced recently. There have been rumors that producers aren’t happy with The Voice talent, and while nothing has been confirmed, it actually wouldn’t be surprising. Despite being in its 25th season, most of the contestants haven’t reached the height of some American Idol contestants like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, Jordin Sparks, Chris Daughtry, and more.

The Voice coaches are one of the reasons the series continues to come back each season, no matter who is vying to become the next winner. Even though it’s unknown right now who will be coaching Season 26, it’s clear that McEntire is not going anywhere anytime soon. Plus, coaches leaving in the middle of a season is unheard of, and luckily, the country superstar has no plans of doing that.

Since The Voice Season 25 just started, there is no telling what this season will consist of. It’s going to be another entertaining one though, especially since it still includes the coaches firing shots at former coach Blake Shelton and poking fun at one another.

