Real Housewives Of Miami Star Reacts To The Show Being 'Currently On A Pause'
I'm so bummed, bro.
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Bravo is the home to some of the best reality shows ever, specifically the Real Housewives franchise. Various cities have been airing for 20 years on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). Unfortunately for fans like me, we've gotten some bad news, as Miami is being put "on pause" by the network. And now the cast is responding to this discouraging news.
The Real Housewives of Miami is one of my favorite cities, so this news was definitely not what I wanted to hear from Bravo. Alexia Nepola starred in both versions of the show, which was previously put on pause for nine years back in 2013. She recently took to Instagram to share her reaction to RHOM once again taking a step back, offering:
It sounds like Alexia has a pretty healthy perspective on what's happening. While she's disappointed, she doesn't seem hopeless about her return to TV. What's more, she's proud that Miami has so much Latin representation when compared to other cities in the Real Housewives franchise. And I'm hoping that we get more of the show sometime in the futur.Article continues below
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Since the announcement, fans have been wondering why Miami is once again being put on pause. Some theorized that Alexia's ex Todd's lawsuit against Bravo was part of it, while others think it was simply about viewership. Later in her post, which was shared to her 346K followers on IG, Nepola went on to share:
It certainly seems like Alexia has a good attitude about the shakeup. She's experienced this before, which likely helped her find some peace. And there are plenty of other opportunities that could come outside of RHOM. I personally thing she's a Housewife who would be great on The Traitors.
The comments section of Alexia's post is filled with encouraging words, including from Andy Cohen himself. Her co-star and "bro" Marysol Patton also responded simply with:
The Bros are a big reason why RHOM is so fun to watch, and it was also great to see them in a season of Ultimate Girls Trip. As such, I'm hoping that we get to see Alexia and Marysol on the screen again sooner rather than later.
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While Miami is on pause, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs weekly as part of the 2026 TV schedule. For now, Bravo fans can re-watch RHOM over on Peacock in all of its glory.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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