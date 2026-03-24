Real Housewives Of Miami Star Reacts To The Show Being 'Currently On A Pause'

Bravo is the home to some of the best reality shows ever, specifically the Real Housewives franchise. Various cities have been airing for 20 years on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). Unfortunately for fans like me, we've gotten some bad news, as Miami is being put "on pause" by the network. And now the cast is responding to this discouraging news.

The Real Housewives of Miami is one of my favorite cities, so this news was definitely not what I wanted to hear from Bravo. Alexia Nepola starred in both versions of the show, which was previously put on pause for nine years back in 2013. She recently took to Instagram to share her reaction to RHOM once again taking a step back, offering:

Hearing that the show is currently on pause is disheartening, and it’s hard not to feel the weight of that. Opportunities like this are rare, and they matter. They open doors, challenge perceptions, and allow our stories—and our culture—to be seen and celebrated on a larger stage.

It sounds like Alexia has a pretty healthy perspective on what's happening. While she's disappointed, she doesn't seem hopeless about her return to TV. What's more, she's proud that Miami has so much Latin representation when compared to other cities in the Real Housewives franchise. And I'm hoping that we get more of the show sometime in the futur.

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The Real Housewives franchise is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Since the announcement, fans have been wondering why Miami is once again being put on pause. Some theorized that Alexia's ex Todd's lawsuit against Bravo was part of it, while others think it was simply about viewership. Later in her post, which was shared to her 346K followers on IG, Nepola went on to share:

At the same time, I truly believe that a pause can create space for something even greater. I’ve always felt this show plays an important role in celebrating Latin voices, and that’s something I will always carry with me. I’m staying positive, present, and hopeful for what’s ahead.

It certainly seems like Alexia has a good attitude about the shakeup. She's experienced this before, which likely helped her find some peace. And there are plenty of other opportunities that could come outside of RHOM. I personally thing she's a Housewife who would be great on The Traitors.

The comments section of Alexia's post is filled with encouraging words, including from Andy Cohen himself. Her co-star and "bro" Marysol Patton also responded simply with:

That’s right ❤️🔥🙌

The Bros are a big reason why RHOM is so fun to watch, and it was also great to see them in a season of Ultimate Girls Trip. As such, I'm hoping that we get to see Alexia and Marysol on the screen again sooner rather than later.

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While Miami is on pause, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs weekly as part of the 2026 TV schedule. For now, Bravo fans can re-watch RHOM over on Peacock in all of its glory.