Leah McSweeney’s Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen And Bravo Has Taken A Huge Step Forward

Bravo is the home to some of the best reality shows of all time, particularly the Real Housewives franchise (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). New York City was the crown jewel of the property for years, and now alum Leah McSweeney is in the midst of a legal battle with both the network and Andy Cohen specifically. And the trial has recently took a major step forward.

McSweeney starred in season 12 and 13 of RHONY, as well as season of Ultimate Girls Trip prior to turning against the network. She made a number of trouble allegations, including that Bravo pushes liquor on the women, and that Cohen did drugs with some of the Housewives. People has offered an update on her legal complaint, and U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman has denied the request to make it a private arbitration.

The judge reportedly said that Cohen and McSweeney were trying to handle things privately due to the "daunting specter of civil discovery," but that they'd already fought in court. As such, he maintains that they were "trying to have their cake and eat it too," and would instead be having a public trial.

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This is a major step forward, and smart money says even the most casual Bravohaulics will be paying attention to how things shake out. Housewives fans are known for being super passionate and vocal online, which is likely why the feuding pair of reality TV personalities wanted to keep it private. Alas, fans will be able to follow along and make their own judgements in the court of public opinion.

Leah McSweeney filed her lawsuit back in February of 2024, and made a number of bold allegations about both the network and Andy specifically. She claimed that Bravo producers put her in dangerous positions as an alcoholic in order to "create morbidly salacious reality television." Indeed she had a public relapse on her first season, before quitting drinking again. The Married to the Mob founder also claimed that Cohen partook in "cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs," and that those who did drugs with the exec were granted "more favorable treatment and edits."

(Image credit: Bravo)

These are some strong allegations, one that Andy Cohen has unequivocally denied. But McSweeney maintains her story, and also claims that he got other Bravolebrities to paint her as a liar. It's an explosive story, and now fans will be able to follow along as the pair battle in court.

Only time will tell how things ultimately shake out in court. It's unclear when the trial will begin, but it seems to have high stakes for both the individuals and the Real Housewives franchise as a whole. For now, new episodes of Beverly Hills air weekly as part of the 2026 TV schedule.