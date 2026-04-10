Helming A Marvel Reboot With X-Men In It Isn't As Easy As You'd Think: ‘It's Been Done’

Of the upcoming Marvel movies that are currently on the docket, the X-Men reboot is easily one of the most anticipated titles. There are still plenty of unknown variables when it comes to this new big-screen era for the famous mutants. What is known, however, is that the forthcoming film will be helmed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier. CinemaBlend was fortunate enough to speak with Schreier, who shared his feelings on tackling the film. His comments also speak to the challenges of revamping such a beloved property.

Professor X, Cyclops, Storm and co. are easily amongst some of the most famous characters not just in comics but in pop culture as a whole. So fans certainly have their share of expectations when it comes to the new X-Men team’s formal debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During my interview with Schreier, he acknowledged the deep “responsibility” that comes with tackling such a project. And the filmmaker provided an idea of how he and his collaborators are approaching the MCU flick:

I mean, I think it's both an incredible opportunity and quite a responsibility, and one that I'm really excited about. And I think the thing, without saying any specifics — I mean, something we have talked about is just, how do we do something that feels new? And how do we kind of focus on the areas that maybe haven't been done?

There have indeed been plenty of X-Men movies, several of which have been acclaimed by both critics and fans. With that, there’s certainly some pressure when it comes to putting a brand-new spin on characters that have been around for over 50 years. Still, Schreier seems to have a lot of reverence for what’s come before, and it sounds like he and his team are also asking themselves the right questions while prepping their upcoming superhero movie:

I mean, it's such a rich cinematic history of those characters, and then it's been done so well in so many ways. Like, what are the ways and what are the things we can approach that we feel like we can do well or bring to the forefront that maybe haven't been explored as much before?

Although precise details on the MCU’s X-Men movie are still scarce, I’m excited by the fact that Jake Schreier is aiming to deliver something fresh. It’s true that the Marvel’s mutants have an expansive tapestry of lore all their own, and it makes sense that Schreier would want to tap into material that’s yet to be highlighted on the big screen. I’m particularly confident in Schreier’s direction due to his work on the well-received Thunderbolts*, and he previously said that movie helped him overcome the “learning curve” of balancing action and character moments.

That last point will be incredibly important for fans to believe in the camaraderie and strife that unfolds amongst the various members of Charles Xavier's team. I’m looking forward to seeing what Jake Schreier, producer Kevin Feige and their colleagues do with the beloved mutants. Here’s hoping they succeed in crafting something that truly feels new.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Check out the X-Men films by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Also, go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month, or customers can save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a whole year.

While fans wait for further updates on the upcoming X-Men reboot, they can check out the various entries in the existing film franchise by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription. Be sure to also see some of those characters return in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on December 18 amid the 2026 movie schedule.